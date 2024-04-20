🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 9-3 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at PNC Field. T.J. Rumfield was honored pregame excellent defensive performance in 2023 and received his gold glove award.

A four-run first inning propelled the IronPigs to a lead they never relinquished. A bases-loaded walk from Esteban Quiroz and a bases clearing double by Aramis Garcia gave the visitors an early lead.

The RailRiders countered with a run in the bottom half. Caleb Durbin singled to get aboard and an RBI double from Rumfield sent him home.

Lehigh Valley tacked on one more in the fourth and another in the fifth, both on sacrifice fly balls.

In the home half, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut into the lead scoring two. Josh VanMeter made his own offense after working a walk, moving over on an error and a wild pitch, and then scoring on a groundout. Luis Gonzalez, who reached on a fielder’s choice, crossed the plate on the second wild pitch of the frame. Now they were down just 6-3.

The IronPigs plated two more in the sixth with back-to-back RBI singles. David Dahl smacked the only homer of the game in the top of the ninth to end things 9-3.

Clayton Beeter (L, 1-1) allowed five runs in four innings of work. He walked four and struck out five. Lehigh Valley’s Tyler Phillips (2-1) pitched a quality start in six innings of work on 94 pitches.

The RailRiders will continue their series at PNC Field taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The next contest is on Saturda with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m.