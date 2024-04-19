🔊 Listen to this

Dan Fisher and Jack Herron paced the offense as Wyoming Seminary defeated Holy Redeemer 19-3 Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse.

Fisher had six goals and three assists. Herron had five goals and added five assists. Sal Aita scored three times and Francis Cawley had two goals.

Seminary goalie Jagar MacDonald made 10 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Holy Redeemer 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Cali Glaser scored three goals and assisted two others for Holy Redeemer. Lucy Racicky had three goals.

Aubrey Kuhl scored five goals for Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Max Weihbrecht won at No. 2 singles and Valley West swept the double competition for a win.

Michael Hamel and Harold Stella posted singles wins for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Aidan Edwards, Aidan Montross and Boti Batyky all won in two sets for Tunkhannock.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

Wyoming Seminary won three matches in three sets, including Christopher Ramos and Andrew Tsui needing a tiebreaker in the first set and a 12-10 win in the third at No. 1 doubles.

The No. 2 doubles team of Pablo Otero and Benen Griffin and Ansareli Atabayev at No. 2 singles also needed three sets for victories.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Gadgidas Reisinger 6-0, 6-1; 2. Max Weibrecht (WVW) def. Luis Vanegas 7-5, 7-5; 3. Harold Stella (WBA) def. Ben Zera 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Sal El-Dabsheh/Cyrus Wairiuko (WVW) def. Joseph Potechko/Leonel Alponte 6-0, 6-3; 2. David Storm/Zach Dell (WVW) def. Luis Delgado/Rashir Williams 6-3, 6-2.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Aidan Edwards (T) def. Tanner Osbourne 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aidan Montross (T) def. Zhi Lin 6-0, 6-1; 3. Boti Batyky (T) def. Nick Jones 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: no results

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

Singles: 1. William Hall (WS) def. Sean Rossi 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (WS) def. Tommy Biscotti 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Yicheng Li (WS) def. Spencer Young 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Christopher Ramos/Andrew Tsui (WS) def. Kyle Orrson/Williams Sanner 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 12-10; 2.

Pablo Otero/Benen Griffin (WS) over Mike Modravsky/Yash Patel 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.