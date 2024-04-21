🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Their reward is a rematch with the Phantoms in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Sam Poulin and Radim Zohorna had the lone goals with Poulin breaking a scoreless tie at the 6:19 mark of the second period.

Zohorna finished off a slick passing play to make it 2-0 early in the third. Backup goalie Ludovic Waeber picked up the shutout, stopping all 21 shots he faced.

In his first game back in the AHL after a long stretch with parent club Pittsburgh, winger Valtteri Puustinen picked up assists on both goals.

Jagger Joshua and Vinnie Hinostroza also had helpers.

The victory clinched the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Penguins will face the No. 6 Phantoms in an opening-round best-of-three series.

Postseason play begins Wednesday with the Penguins hosting the Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday in Allentown. If the teams split, a decisive Game 3 will be back in Wilkes-Barre Township at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Penguins controlled the regular season series against Lehigh Valley, recording at least one point in 11 of 12 meetings, going 8-1-2-1.

Zohorna, Puustinen and defensemen Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany all returned to the club after Pittsburgh’s season ended earlier in the week.