From left to right, the New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera, Anthony Volpe and Anthony Rizzo celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in a game Sunday in New York.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil walks off the field during the fifth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — Luis Gil struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings for his first major league win in three years, and the New York Yankees took advantage of Adam Civale’s control problems in a four-run fifth to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday.

Civale walked three straight batters with two outs in the fifth, then gave up Alex Verdugo’s two-run single and RBI singles by Jose Trevino and Oswaldo Cabrera — all in a three-pitch span — as New York spurted ahead 5-1. The Yankees had been 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position heading into the inning.

Verdugo had three hits as New York (15-7) improved to 6-1 in series this season.

Gil (1-1) allowed an unearned run caused by his own throwing error on a pickoff try and the first of his two balks. Making his 11th big league start, the 25-year-old right-hander gave up two hits and three walks.

His only previous win was with six shutout innings in his debut against Baltimore on Aug. 3, 2021. He tore his ulnar collateral ligament while pitching for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 18, 2022, and had Tommy John surgery six days later.

“Throughout that time, you stay positive. You keep your head up, you keep doing all the work and you’re looking for it to pay off,” Gil said through a translator.

He returned to the mound with Class A Tampa last Sept. 1 and has a 2.75 ERA in four starts with the Yankees this season. Gil averaged 95.9 mph with his fastball and got 14 swings and misses, including 11 with his heater.

Amed Rosario extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is batting .351. He had a two-run double with two outs in the eighth off Dennis Santana and scored on Curtis Mead’s single.

“Try not to think about it. Try to keep my mind on just having some fun,” Rosario said through a translator.

Victor González got three outs for his second save, making a dramatic play for the final out with a runner on. González swept his glove behind his back to deflect pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez’s comebacker, which bounced toward first. The pitcher sprinted for the ball, scooped it and while falling made an underhand flip to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, then pounded his glove on the grass in excitement.

“That’s something that usually I never do,” González said through a translator, “but today it was a reaction.”

Civale (2-2) walked a career-high five while giving up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Tampa Bay has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games.

“Obviously, three straight walks is never a good thing,” Civale said.

Rizzo hit an RBI single following a pair of walks in the first, but the Rays tied the score in the third when José Caballero doubled past the glove of Cabrera at third, advanced when Gil threw a pickoff attempt into center field and came home on a balk.

New York’s 2-0, 10-inning loss Saturday was its first shutout defeat in extra innings at home since July 7, 2001.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Jose Siri had a kidney stone and didn’t play. Siri said he went to a hospital and intended to fly home with the team.

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been sidelined since breaking his right foot on a foul ball during a spring training game on March 16. … RHP Tommy Kahnle (shoulder) probably will advance to batting practice after one more bullpen session, according to manager Aaron Boone.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Zack Littell (1-0, 2.14 ERA) starts vs. Detroit and LHP Tarik Skubal (2-0, 2.28) in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.66 ERA) starts Monday afternoon’s series opener against Oakland and former Yankees LHP JP Sears (1-1, 4.35).