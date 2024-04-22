🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 7-4 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon. The teams split the series with three wins apiece.

The IronPigs struck first with three runs in the fourth inning. A two-run double from Scott Kingery and an RBI single for Nick Podkul put the visitors on the board.

SWB countered quickly with one in the bottom half. After a leadoff double from Everson Pereira, Jose Rojas punched a sacrifice fly to drive him home.

Darick Hall followed quickly with a leadoff homer to right to take the run right back.

In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Gonzalez roped a double and scored easily on Pereira’s first triple of the season. A ground ball off the bat of T.J. Rumfield allowed Pereira to cross making it 4-3 IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley posted another in the next frame. With the bases loaded McKinley Moore hit a batter to bring in a run for a 5-3 deficit.

The visitors tacked on two more off of Weston Wilson’s long ball to left center field, winning the contest 7-3.

Southpaw Edgar Barclay tossed 4.2 innings of work allowing four runs, two earned. He struck out five. Taijuan Walker, on an MLB rehab assignment, pitched six and a third frames for the ‘Pigs. He allowed four runs on seven this and three walks. He struck out just one on 102 pitches.

The RailRiders will hit the road next for a two-week trip. They head to Durham first and follow with a trip to Jacksonville. SWB will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 7th, taking on the Rochester Red Wings.