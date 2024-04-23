🔊 Listen to this

In a battle of the last two unbeaten boys track and field teams in Division 1, Hazleton Area was able to beat Crestwood 88-62 to secure the division lead on Tuesday.

Franklin Ritz won three individual events for the Cougars, taking first in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Joseph Mazaika won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Jaden Shedlock cruised to a win in the 100 meter dash for Crestwood, clocking in with a time of 10.09 seconds.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Crestwood 79, Hazleton Area 71

The Comets handed Hazleton Area their first loss of the season in a close finish.

Katie Kozich won the 800 and 1600 meter runs for Crestwood. The Comets won two of the day’s three relay races, the 3200 and 400 meter relays.

Gabriella Bredbenner won the 200 and 400 dashes for Hazleton Area.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dallas 21, Holy Redeemer 5

Ireland Walsh had nine goals on Senior Night, including her 200th career score, to lead Dallas to a win. Gabby Rogaski also had nine goals for the Mountaineers.

Megan Albrecht had two goals for Holy Redeemer.

Crestwood 15, Tunkhannock 4

The Comets remained undefeated in the WVC with a commanding win at Tunkhannock.

Gia Caporuscio and Jackie Gallagher had four goals each, with Gallagher tying for the team-high in assists with four, as well.

Madelyn Bevan had two goals for Tunkhannock.

Lake-Lehman 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Four Lehman players tallied hat tricks in a win over Wilkes-Barre Area. Ava Greene, Kate Hynick, Sara Womach and Olivia Oliver each scored three times for the Black Knights.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s lone score came from Aubrey Kuhl. Gia Dupre made four saves for the Wolfpack.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 25, Wyoming Area 4

An all-Warrior clash went the way of undefeated Delaware Valley in a rout. Justin Kalitsnik and Peyton LaRocco had four goals each for Delaware Valley, with 12 different players scoring at least once for Del Val.

Aiden Hosier had two goals to lead Wyoming Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Jesus Vasquez had 11 kills and 19 service points as the Wolfpack swept Nanticoke. Set scores were 25-10, 25-10 and 25-19 all in favor of Wilkes-Barre Area.

Jordany Rodriguez had six kills and 10 digs for the Wolfpack, while Julio Amigon had 26 assists.

Brady Rushton had nine assists and four digs for Nanticoke Area.

Berwick 3, Dallas 1

After splitting the first two sets, Berwick took control to win the final two sets and clinch the win. The Bulldogs won the first set 25-14, but Dallas was able to win the second set 25-18 to even the match.

Berwick won the third and fourth sets 25-17 and 25-23 to win the match. Brock Seely had 19 kills and Jackson Matash had 33 assists for the Bulldogs.

BOYS TENNIS

MMI Prep 3, Crestwood 2

The Preppers won two singles matches and clinched the match with a doubles win from Joe Mayernik and Sharon Parikh. Xavier Bleiler and Nate Sissick won in singles for MMI.

Tommy Biscotti was the lones singles winner for Crestwood. The duo of Will Savner and Kyle Orrson won at No. 1 doubles for the Comets.

Dallas 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Mountaineers won two of three singles matches and swept the doubles points to win the match. Nate Linnen and Sam Robson won in singles for Dallas.

Michael Hamel picked up the lone win of the day for Wilkes-Barre Area at No. 1 singles.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Valley West 2

The doubles team of Ben Landon and Ryan Negvesky sealed the match with their win, delivering a victory for Tunkhannock. Aidan Edwards and Aidan Montross won in singles for the Tigers.

Max Weinbrecht won in singles for Wyoming Valley West.

