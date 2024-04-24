🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area gave up eight runs in the top of the first, but worked its way back and scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Lake-Lehman 11-10 Tuesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

The Warriors also scored five times in the bottom of the sixth.

Jacob Snyder, Alex Vacula and Brady Noone all had two RBI for Wyoming Area. Snyder also scored three times. Noone and David Fath had doubles. Tom Carlin pitched the final inning for the win.

Chris Sholtis was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBI for Lehman. Sam Finarelli also homered and had two single and three RBI.

Mountain View 9, MMI Prep 0

MMI Prep managed just four hits as the Preppers were shut out for the first time this season.

Zach Yenchko, Josh Witner, John Drobnock and Lucas Pesotine all had a single for MMI.

Wyoming Seminary 13, Hanover Area 1

The Blue Knights scored eight times in the third inning, eventually ending the game after five innings.

Alex Aiello had three RBI for Seminary. He, Shaun Evans and Leo Nockley all finished with two hits. Caleb Aponick limited Hanover Area to one hit over three innings to get the win.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 13, Crestwood 1

Erin Van Ness homered, doubled and had three RBI as Tunkhannock won in five innings.

Makenzie Bevan had a triple and double and scored twice for Tunkhannock. Emily Patton doubled and had two singles. Elaina Kulsicavage had three singles and three RBI. Addisyn Waterman and winning pitcher McKenzie Hannon each had a double.

Allison Babula had Crestwood’s only hit and scored the Comets’ only run.

Wyoming Area 2, Berwick 1

Maggie Hallman drove in two runs in the first inning and Wyoming Area was able to hold on for a victory.

Addison Gaylord had a double and Alexa Gasek singled for the Warriors’ only other hit. Gasek picked up the win, striking out 10.

Emma Welsh had a double and single and knocked in Berwick’s only run. Gabby Starr had two singles.

Pittston Area 15, Wyo. Valley West 5

Tori Stephenson homered and drove in three runs as Pittston Area won in six innings.

Winning pitcher Julia Mehal had two triples and two RBI for Pittston Area. Gabby Roman was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Marina Antal had three RBI.

Also hitting doubles for the Patriots were Gianna Adams, Gabby Gorzkowski and Julianna Cocco, who had two.

Madison Austra homered for Valley West, Abby Yenalevitch and Kyla Hand had a double each.

Bucktail 8, Northwest 4

Jordin Bowman homered and had two RBI for Northwest.

Ashlynn Hermanofski also had two RBI while hitting a double. Addisyn Diltz had a pair of singles.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 11, Lake-Lehman 10

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf`4`3`3`4

S.Smith cf-p`2`0`0`0

Finarelli 1b`5`1`3`3

L.Smith dh`4`0`0`0

Jenkins c`3`0`2`0

Naugle lf`3`1`0`0

Evans ss`4`1`2`0

Jones 3b`1`2`0`0

Egbert 2b`2`1`0`0

Volker 2b`1`0`0`0

Mathis cr`0`0`0`0

Purdy cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`10`10`7

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder cf`2`3`2`2

Ma.Rusinchak lf`3`2`1`1

Vacula dh`3`0`2`2

Noone ss`3`1`1`1

Fath 2b`3`1`1`1

Layland c`4`0`2`2

Pugliese p`1`0`0`0

Krogulski p`2`0`0`1

Carlin p`0`0`0`0

Donati`1`0`0`0

Speicher 1b`0`1`0`0

Rogish`1`1`1`0

Mi.Rusinchak rf`4`2`2`0

Morgan cr`0`0`0`0

Crane cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`11`12`10

Lake-Lehman`800`010`1 — 10

Wyoming Area`100`205`3 — 11

2B — Sholtis. 3B — Fath, Noone. HR — Sholtis, Finarelli.

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ellis`4.0`6`3`3`3`1

S.Smith`1.1`3`4`1`0`2

Finarelli (L)`1.1`3`4`4`6`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pugliese`2`8`8`2`1`0

Krogulski`4`1`1`1`4`4

Carlin (W)`1`1`1`0`0`2

Mountain View 9, MMI Prep 0

Mountain View`AB`R`H`BI

Bradford lf`3`0`1`1

Polovitch 2b`4`0`2`1

Kilmer ss`5`0`1`0

R.Jagger 1b`3`1`0`0

Barnes cf`2`3`0`0

Holtsmaster c`4`1`2`2

Gesford rf`3`1`1`2

Bain p`3`0`1`1

J.Jagger 3b`3`1`1`0

Briechle cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`30`9`9`7

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns p-ss`3`0`0`0

Skuba rf`2`0`0`0

Yenchko lf`2`0`1`0

Kranyak 3b`3`0`0`0

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Williams 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b`3`0`1`0

Pesotine dh`3`0`1`0

Pantages cf`2`0`0`0

Frask`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`4`0

Mountain View`013`022`1 — 9

MMI Prep`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Gesford.

Mountain View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bain (W)`7`4`0`0`2`3

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Burns (L)`3`2`4`2`5`5

Williams`3`4`4`3`3`1

Horvat`1`3`1`1`0`0

Wyoming Seminary 13, Hanover Area 1

Wyo. Seimary`AB`R`H`BI

Nockley ss`3`2`2`1

Donovan cf`2`1`1`0

Flory ph`1`0`0`0

Fenster 2b`0`0`0`0

Behrens dh`4`1`2`0

Evan 3b`2`2`1`1

Comitz ph`1`0`0`0

Vought 1b`2`1`1`0

Riggins ph`1`0`0`0

Vodzak c`3`3`1`0

Finley rf`2`1`0`1

Aponick p`1`1`0`0

Kraus ph`0`0`0`1

Aiello lf`3`1`2`3

Totals`23`13`9`7

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Schiel ss`3`0`1`0

Engleman cf`3`0`0`0

Garrison 1b`1`0`0`0

Diaz ph`1`0`0`0

Cruz lf`1`1`0`0

Martinez c`1`0`0`0

Wright rf`1`0`0`0

Peck 2b`1`0`1`0

Florek ph`1`0`0`0

Kratz p`1`0`0`0

Spry`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`1`3`0

Wyoming Seminary`118`30`–13

Hanover Area`010`00`–1

Wyoming Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aponick (W)`3`1`1`1`1`1

Kraus`1`0`0`0`0`1

Vodzak`1`2`0`0`1`3

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kratz`2.2`7`10`2`1`4

Fallon`0.1`0`0`0`1`0

Peck`0.2`0`3`3`4`1

Wright`1.1`2`0`0`0`1

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 13, Crestwood 1 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Waterman`4`1`2`0

Kulsicavage`4`2`3`3

Hannon`3`2`2`1

Patton`4`1`3`1

Van Ness`4`2`2`3

Traver`3`0`2`1

Dana`3`1`1`0

Bevan`3`2`2`0

Karp`3`2`2`1

Totals`31`13`19`10

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babuka ss`2`1`1`0

Snyder c`2`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`2`0`0`0

Toniatti 1b`2`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`1`0`0`0

Richards cf`2`0`0`0

Stahlnecker lf`2`0`0`0

Stofko p`1`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`1`0`0`0

Mitchell 3b`1`0`0`0

Becker`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`1`1`0

Tunkhannock`202`27 — 13

Crestwood`00`10 — 1

2B — Van Ness, Hannon, Waterman, Patton, Bevan. 3B — Bevan. HR — Van Ness.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`5`1`1`0`1`5

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stofko (L)`4`13`8`8`0`5

Stahlnecker`1`6`5`5`0`0

Wyoming Area 2, Berwick 1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Ad.Gaylord ss`3`1`1`0

Slusser 2b`3`0`0`0

Haddock c`3`1`0`0

Hallman rf`3`0`1`2

Ar.Gaylord lf`3`0`0`0

Gasek p`3`0`1`0

Brown 1b`3`0`0`0

Giardina 3b`2`0`0`0

Layland cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`3`2

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Carro cf`4`0`1`0

Lewis lf`3`0`0`0

Starr p`3`1`2`0

Welsh c`3`0`2`1

Brown ss`3`0`1`0

Yankowsky 3b`3`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

Berlin`3`0`1`0

Siegel rf`3`0`0`0

Hunter 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`1`7`1

Wyoming Area`200`000`0 — 2

Berwick`000`001`0 — 1

2B — Ad.Gaylord, Welsh.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`7`7`1`1`0`10

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr (L)`7`3`2`2`0`6

Pittston Area 15, Wyo. Valley West 5 (6 inn.)

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`0`1`1

Yurko 2b`3`0`1`0

Hand cf`3`0`1`0

Austra c`3`2`2`1

Long 3b`3`1`1`0

Yenalevitch p`3`1`1`1

Geffert ss`3`1`1`1

Ostroski lf`3`0`0`0

Warman rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`26`5`9`4

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams dp`3`2`1`0

Colleran ph`0`0`0`0

Roman rf`4`2`4`3

Mehal p`4`2`2`2

Antal lf`3`0`1`3

Herbert ss`3`0`0`0

Grozkowski 1b`3`2`1`0

To.Stephenson 3b`4`2`2`3

Hintze cf`3`2`1`0

Cocco c`4`3`3`1

Long 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`15`15`11

Wyo. Valley West`041`000 — 5

Pittston Area`326`301 — 15

2B — Adams, Roman, Gorzkowski, Cocco 2, Yenalevitch, Hand, Austra. 3B — Mehal 2. HR — Austra, To.Stephenson.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`5.0`14`14`14`4`2

Warman`0.2`1`1`0`2`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mehal (W)`6`9`5`4`0`3