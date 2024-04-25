🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary emerged from Wednesday’s clash with Dallas as the final unbeaten team left in the Wyoming Valley Conference, edging out the Mountaineers 3-2 to improve to 10-0 in the conference.

A doubles win from Chris Ramos and Andrew Tsui proved the difference-maker for Wyoming Seminary. Sem got singles wins from William Hall and Ansareli Atabayev, as well.

Jack Barr won in singles action for Dallas, while the duo of Logan Tomkins and Andrew Menaker earned a doubles win for the Mountaineers.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Royals recovered from a loss at No. 1 singles to sweep the rest of the match and beat Wilkes-Barre Area. Redeemer’s Mateo Runde and Lukas Runde each won in singles for the Royals, who swept both doubles matches as well.

Michael Hamel was the lone winner for Wilkes-Barre Area, winning his singles match in straight sets.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wilkes-Barre Area 14, Holy Redeemer 10

The Wolfpack opened up a big lead and held on to pick up their first win of the year.

Joe Egidio had six goals and two assists for Wilkes-Barre Area, who broke the game open with a 9-1 edge across the second and third quarters.

Casey Kovaleski had five goals and four assists for Holy Redeemer.

Scranton Prep 15, Dallas 2

The Cavaliers shut down Dallas to remain undefeated on the season. Brady Holmes had six goals to lead Scranton Prep, while Mackey Lynett and Finn Kane each scored twice.

Andrew Machulsky and Cole Johnson each had a goal for the Mountaineers. Dallas goalie Ethan Sensenig made 23 saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Cougars swept the three sets by 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19 scores to put away Wyoming Valley West.

Kendrick Ortiz had right kills for Hazleton Area, while Shawn Hill had seven kills and 11 service points. Ronny Rodriguez added 30 assists for the Cougars.

Holy Redeemer 3, Hanover Area 0

It was a clean sweep for the Royals in a win over Hanover Area. Set scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-12 all in favor of Holy Redeemer.

Mike Dubaskas had six kills and three blocks for the Royals. Nathan Coates and Yovanney Martinez added four kills each.

Tunkhannock 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Sean Kettell had seven kills to lead the Tunkhannock attack in a sweep of Lake-Lehman.

Zachary MacBain added six kills for the Tigers, while Marcus Binner had 11 assists.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

Wilkes sweep King’s

Hana Cross launched three homers in a 10-4 Game 1 win over crosstown rival King’s, and the Colonels completed the sweep with a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

Cross drove in five runs on those three long balls, leading the Colonels offense. She would add a fourth home run in the second game, tying the game at one and kickstarting a four-run seventh inning for Wilkes to ultimately lead them to victory.

H.S. Boys Tennis

Wyoming Seminary 3, Dallas 2

Singles: 1. William Hall (SEM) def. Jon Florencio 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (SEM) def. Nate Linnen 6-4, 6-2; 3. Jack Barr (DAL) def. Yicheng Li 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Chris Ramos/Andrew Tsui (SEM) def. Artem Smagin/Theo Barr 6-2, 3-6, 7-6; 2. Logan Tomkins/Andrew Menaker (DAL) def. Pablo Otero/Benen Griffin 6-4, 6-1.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Frank Klimovitz 6-1, 6-3; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Robert Ashford 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lukas Runde (HR) def. Luis Vanegas 6-3, 6-0.