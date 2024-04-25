🔊 Listen to this

Steven Martin, left, and Tyler Lukavitch, both of Lake-Lehman, lead Wyoming Area’s Colby Walsh, finishing in that order in the 1600 Run with a winning time of 5:02. Martin also took the 3200 Run with a time of 10:54.

Taylor Gashi scored two first place finishes in the Triple Jump (34’7”) and Long Jump (16’1”) for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area’s Samara Campenni, left, takes the baton from teammate Hannah Stoss, in the 3200m Relay. Campenni, Stoss, along with teammates Nina Angeli and Shannon Kearns, topped Lake-Lehman with a first place finishing time of 12:30.

Wyoming Area swept the 400m Run with Brady Kearns, center, finishing first, Tyler Sciandra, right, second, and Trustin Johnson, far left, third, against Lake-Lehman.

Bodhi Cronin of Lake-Lehman out jumped second place in the Triple Jump by 2’6” with a 43’2’ first place.

The Warriors’ Lidge Kellum, center, outruns the Cronin twins, Bodhi and Finn of Lake-Lehman in the 300m Hurdles with a time of 43.0.

LEHMAN TWP. — As it did last year — as it seems to every year — the annual meeting between the Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman track and field teams carried some regular-season significance to it.

Undefeated records on the line, the driver’s seat in WVC Division 2 up for grabs.

Wyoming Area’s boys and girls teams both hit the track on Wednesday looking to remain undefeated. Despite a strong push from Lake-Lehman, the Warriors did just that.

The Warrior girls handed the Black Knights their first loss of the conference season with a 89-61 victory, while the boys strengthened their hold on first place and improved to 5-0 with a 86-64 victory at Lake-Lehman.

“I thought both of our teams were ready for this meet,” Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano said. “I think our freshmen, particularly on the girls side, stepped up huge.”

The two meets took slightly different paths to the same end result: the Wyoming Area boys built up an early lead and gave themselves enough cushion to carry them to victory even as the Black Knights won a few of the later events.

For the girls, Lake-Lehman kept pace nicely through the opening few events, keeping the Warriors right in their sights for about half of the meet.

Then, the Warriors blew the doors open: six straight events were won by Wyoming Area in the middle stages of the meet, turning a very slim two-point lead into a 77-41 edge with four events, putting the Black Knights away.

“Our goal was to be strong in every event, we don’t break it down to the end of the meet, or the beginning,” Pizano said. “We just go through and figure out where we can get points.”

The Warriors had six different winners in those six events, including one of the team’s standout freshmen, Shannon Kearns.

Kearns, already a winner in the 3200 relay to open the day, outraced the field to win the 300 hurdles, the first of Wyoming Area’s six-event swing. She would add one more win on the 1600 relay team to cap off her day.

Fellow freshman Isabella Costa picked up a win in the 200 meter dash for Wyoming Area. Taylor Gashi and Ella McKernan each won two individual events for the Warriors: Gashi won the triple jump and the long jump, while McKernan picked up wins in the 400 dash and the 800 run.

On the boys’ side, the Warriors won all three of the throwing events and excelled in the short-distance races. Aaron Crossley continued to rack up victories in the 100 dash, clocking in at 11.3 seconds to lead an all-Warrior podium.

Lydia Vivian was the top Lehman performer in the girls’ meet, winning the 100 hurdles, the high jump and helping lead her squad’s 400 relay team.

Stephen Martin (1600 and 3200 runs) and Seth Berry (high jump and long jump) each won two individual events for the Lake-Lehman boys team.

GIRLS

Wyoming Area 89, Lake-Lehman 61

3200 Relay — 1. WA (Kearns, Angeli, Stoss, Campenni) 12:30, 2. LL (Morgan, Jesso, Wright, Barnard) 13:28; 100 Hurdles — 1. Vivian (LL) 17.0, 2. L. Campenni (WA) 17.5, 3. Menta (WA) 18.3; Triple Jump — 1. Gashi (WA) 34’7, 2. Lenza (LL) 32’6, 3. Kelleher (WA) 30’3.5; 100 Dash — 1. Lenza (LL) 13.0, 2. Costa (WA) 13.1, 3. Kelleher (WA) 13.4; 1600 Run — 1. Stoss (WA) 5:36, 2. Palmaoli (LL) 5:41, 3. DiGiovanni (LL) 6:19; Shot Put — 1. Jenkins (LL) 31’0, 2. Lettieri (LL) 25’0, 3. Litzi (WA) 24’8; 400 Dash — 1. McKernan (WA) 66.5, 2. Campenni (WA) 67.7, 3. Biscotto (LL) 69.3; 400 Relay — 1. LL (Blazes, Chervenitski, Lenza, Vivian) 52.9, 2. WA (Kelleher, Potter, Costa, Yatsko); 300 Hurdles — 1. Kearns (WA) 51.2, 2. L. Campenni (WA) 53.4, 3. Martin (LL) 55.7; Pole Vault — T1. Farrell (WA) 7’3, T1. Kelleher (WA) 7’3, 3. Legaspi (LL) 6’6; Discus — 1. Cheskiewicz (WA) 87.6, 2. Gashi (WA) 86’2, 3. Matysik (LL) 84’6; Long Jump — 1. Gashi (WA) 16’1, 2. Lenza (LL) 16’0, 3. McKernan (WA) 15’3.5; 800 Run — 1. McKernan (WA) 2:40, 2. Stoss (WA) 2:41, 3. Angeli (WA) 2:44; 200 Dash — 1. Costa (WA) 27.6, 2. Blazes (LL) 28.3, 3. Chervenitski (LL) 29.1; 3200 Run — 1. Palmaoli (LL) 12:48, 2. DiGiovanni (LL) 14:10, 3. Menta (WA) 14:54; Javelin — 1. Mizenko (WA) 89’3, 2. Biscotto (LL) 83’6, 3. Cheskiewicz (WA) 78’3; 1600 Relay — 1. WA (Stoss, Campenni, Kearns, McKernan) 4:42, 2. LL (Chervenitski, Blazes, Martin, Biscotto); High Jump — 1. Vivian (LL) 4’6, 2. Morgan (LL) 4’2, 3. Moyer (LL) 4’2.

BOYS

Wyoming Area 86, Lake-Lehman 64

3200 Relay — 1. LL (F. Cronin, Martin, Diana, Wnuk) 10:15, 2. WA 11:36; 110 Hurdles — 1. Pierce (WA) 15.8, 2. Kellum (WA) 16.2, 3. Kearin (LL) 19.2; Triple Jump — 1. B. Cronin (LL) 43’2, 2. Dieffenbacher (LL) 40’6, 3. Kopetchny (WA) 40’1; 100 Dash — 1. Crossley (WA) 11.3, 2. Janosky (WA) 11.4, 3. Speece (WA) 11.5; 1600 Run — 1. Martin (LL) 5:02, 2. Lukavitch (LL) 5:07, 3. Walsh (WA) 5:09; Shot Put — 1. Mruk (WA) 47’1, 2. Turner (WA) 43’6, 3. Rutkoski (WA) 36’7; 400 Dash — 1. Kearns (WA) 55.8, 2. Sciandra (WA) 56.2, 3. Johnson (WA) 58.4; 400 Relay — 1. WA (Pierce, Kellum, Janosky, Speece) 45.7, 2. LL (Freeman, Patla, Berry, Mattie); 300 Hurdles — 1. Kellum (WA) 43.0, 2. F. Cronin (LL) 43.3, 3. B. Cronin (LL) 43.5; Pole Vault — 1. Scalzo (WA) 12’0, 2. Muniz (WA) 10’0, 3. Berry (LL) 9’0; Discus — 1. Gravine (WA) 134’4, 2. Obrzut (WA) 113’7, 3. Getzi (WA) 101’0; Long Jump — 1. Berry (LL) 21’4.5, 2. Kopetchny (WA) 20’1, 3. Schutter (WA) 19’2; 800 Run — 1. Wnuk (LL) 2:18, 2. Diana (LL) 2:19, 3. Walsh (WA) 2:20; 200 Dash — 1. Speece (WA) 23.4, 2. Janosky (WA) 23.5, 3. Patla (LL) 24.5; 3200 Run — 1. Martin (LL) 10:54, 2. Lukavitch (LL) 11:40, 3. Orlandini (WA) 11:49; Javelin — 1. Gravine (WA) 129’3, 2. Krogulski (WA) 128’6, 3. Kirkutis (LL) 125’5; 1600 Relay — 1. LL (B. Cronin, Smith, Diana, Wnuk) 3:46, 2. WA (Janosky, Sciandra, Kearns, Kellum); High Jump — 1. Berry (LL) 5’8, 2. B. Cronin (LL) 5’6, 3. Chapple (LL) 5’4.