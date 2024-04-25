🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders hammered the Durham Bulls 14-2 Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Eight of the nine hitters in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lineup had at least one hit and all nine reached at least once as the RailRiders captured their second straight win in the series.

Clayton Better and Nathan Wiles started for the RailRiders and Bulls, respectively, and each starter faced the minimum in the first inning.

For the third straight game in the series, the RailRiders opened the scoring with a two-spot in the second inning. Jeter Downs reached on a two-out single and scored on a double from Josh VanMeter. Kevin Smith followed with an RBI single to put SWB up 2-0.

Carlos Narvaez’s two-run home run in the third extended the lead for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was Narvaez’s second of the season, traveling 381 feet to left-center.

Durham cut into the RailRiders lead in the bottom of the fifth with three consecutive base hits. Former RailRider Rob Brantly drove in one run while a second scored on a fielder’s choice, trimming the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead down to 4-2.

The RailRiders answered with two runs in the top of the sixth. Caleb Durbin doubled in VanMeter and Smith to drive the lead back to four runs at 6-2.

Durbin led off the ninth with a solo home run to left. The RailRiders added seven runs in the inning on four walks, two hit batters and a two-run double by Everson Pereira.

Beeter (W, 2-1) pitched five innings, striking out eight and allowing the two runs on six hits. Duane Underwood, Jr. pitched a perfect sixth inning and Tanner Tully worked the final three innings for his first save since 2021. Wiles (L, 1-2) suffered the loss after surrendering the first four runs.

Durbin paced the offense with four runs batted in while Narvaez, Pereira, Smith and VanMeter drove in two runs each.

The 14-run outburst is a new season-best for SWB, topping their 12-run effort on Opening Day at Buffalo.

The RailRiders and Bulls continue their series Friday night. Lefty Edgar Barclay makes his fifth start of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Durham will counter with right-hander Jacob Waguespack. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.