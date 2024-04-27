🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins had a two-goal lead with 10 minutes left to go, well on their way to extending their season for another game by playing some low-event hockey.

Then came one of the worst stretches of their entire season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took four penalties and surrendered three goals in a pan of less than five minutes and Lehigh Valley was able to force overtime before eliminating the Penguins with a 5-4 win on Friday night in overtime.

Jacob Gaucher’s goal just 2:11 into the extra frame ended the Penguins’ return to the postseason after just two games. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had finished third in the Atlantic Division and had home-ice advantage against the sixth-seeded Phantoms, but lost the best-of-three series 2-0.

Lehigh Valley advances to the division semifinals to face reigning Calder Cup champion Hershey.

For the Penguins, it was a tough end to a rebound season for the franchise. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton looked to be in full control midway through the third period on Friday, leading 3-1 with the teams combining for just one shot in the first half of the frame.

Then came the penalties.

Jonathan Gruden and Xavier Ouellet were both whistled for calls at the 10:37 and 11:59 marks, respectively. The Phantoms made them pay dearly as Emil Andrae scored on the ensuing 5-on-3 and Tanner Laczynski tied the game just 22 seconds later with the second penalty still on the board.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton managed to kill a third penalty after that to keep the game tied, and the Penguins even scored on what was just their second shot of the third period when Radim Zohorna sniped home a cross-ice feed from Valtteri Puustinen off the rush.

But the lead lasted just 34 seconds as Laczynski netted his second of the period to make it 4-4 with 3:14 left in regulation. Two minutes into overtime, the Penguins gave up a rush the other way, with All-Star goalie Joel Blomqvist stoning Brendan Furry with a pad save, only to have Gaucher slam home a rebound for the game-winner.

Puustinen had opened the scoring just 2:17 into game when he got a piece of a Jack Rathbone shot, deflecting it home for an important early goal after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had managed just one score in a Game 1 loss.

Special teams play had already threatened to derail things for the Penguins, who couldn’t convert on their first four power plays of the night, only to see Lehigh Valley defenseman Ronnie Attard score with Zohorna in the box midway through the second period, tying the game at 1-1.

The Penguins converted immediately on a power play of their own to take the lead back.

Sam Poulin won a faceoff over to Puustinen, who quickly threw the puck back across to the right point, where Vinnie Hinostroza had some space to work.

Hinostroza flicked a long-range wrister from the point that was deflected into the left pad of Phantoms goalie Cal Petersen. The double impact was enough to slow the puck down enough that it didn’t stop far from the net, allowing Zohorna to beat his man to the rebound and backhand it past the sprawling netminder.

Less than four minutes later, Hinostroza made another play in the offensive zone, this time keeping the puck in at the left point and dishing it to Ville Koivunen in the right circle.

Koivunen was able to find Jack Rathbone as a trailer on the play, and the blueliner had room to skate into the high slot before whipping a shot home for the 3-1 lead.

Puustinen and Hinostroza each had three points on the night to lead the Penguins. Blomqvist closed out a strong rookie season by making 29 saves on 34 shots.