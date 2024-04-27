🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Durham Bulls 8-1 Saturday evening. The RailRiders exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to secure their fourth straight win on their current 12-game road trip.

Starters Cody Poteet and Jacob Waguespack matched zeros over the first three innings before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the top of the fourth inning with one on and one out. After a double by T.J.Rumfield, Jeter Downs second home run of the series staked Poteet and the RailRiders to a 2-0 edge.

The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate in the fifth inning to break the game wide open. Luis Gonzalez led off with a single before Brandon Lockridge and Caleb Durbin reached on back-to-back bunt singles. With one out, Rumfield doubled in a pair to extend the lead to 4-0. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre re-loaded the bases with two outs and Jose Rojas cleared them with a double, putting SWB up 7-0.

The Bulls broke up the RailRiders shutout bid with a double, a lineout and a balk in the bottom of the sixth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added the final run of the night on an RBI single by Durbin in the eighth inning.

Poteet (W, 2-0) pitched six innings, striking out four and walking two. Phil Bickford, Cody Morris and Yerry De Los Santos pitched three shutout frames to end it. Waguespack (L, 0-1) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing the first seven runs over 4.2 innings.

Eight of the nine hitters in SWB’s lineup reached with at least one hit, paced by a three-hit game by Rumfield.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Durham wrap their only series of the season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.