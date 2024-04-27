🔊 Listen to this

The annual UNICO All-State Football Classic has been set for Saturday, June 1, at Wyoming Area’s stadium in West Pittston.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The game features the top seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference plus local prep school Wyoming Seminary. Proceeds go to local charities.

The banquet will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Fox Hill Country Club in in Exeter.

Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer will coach the Pioneers. New Pittston Area coach Joe DeLucca will coach the Miners.

Here are the players selected to play in the game.

PIONEERS

Berwick: Liam Carroll, OL/DL/LB; Jimmy DeAndrea, LB; Josh Kishbaugh, CB; Ethan Lear, QB; Harrison Snyder, DE/TE; Tyler Winter; RB

Lake-Lehman: Jakob Daum, WR/OLB; Jacob McHenry, OL/DL; Justin Pudimott, RB/LB; Bayne Raspen, FB/TE/LB/DE; Brayden Savage, OL/DL

Tunkhannock: Brody Gregory, OL/DL; Austin Holiday, WR/DB; Evan Montross, FB/LB; Joey Ross, OFF UTL/DB; Logan Ross, RB/LB

Wyoming Area: Luke Barhight, FB/DE/LS; Liam Burke, K; Aaron Crossley, RB/LB; Jacob Gustitus, OL/DL; James Hizynski, TE/DE; Jayden Jones, OL/DL; Jacob Krulick, C; Skyler Pierce, DE/WR; Sam Rau, DL/OL; Nick Scalzo, NG; Anthony VanAuken, OL

Wyoming Seminary: Joey English, WR/DB

Wyoming Valley West: Tajae Albritton, WR/DB; Isaiah Cobb, RB/LB; Dajaun Edwards, OL; Jacoy Grant, OL/DL; Nasir Hall, OL/DL; Ty Makarewicz, WR/ DB; Bronx Maldonado, LB/DL; Zubair Sharif, TE/LB; Eliot Thomas, DL/OL; Maki Wells, WR/DB; Lucaz Zdancewicz, UTL

MINERS

Crestwood: James Barrett, K/P/RB; Mason Girton, LB; Logan Rolles, RB/LB; Matt Sklarosky, WR/DB; Jason Swank, WR/DB

Dallas: Nick Farrell, TE/OLB; AJ Fife, OG/LB; Emmitt Moore, OL; Brady Rosencrans, OT/DE; Lucas Tirpak, DB/WR

Hanover Area: Ezequiel Hernaiz-OL/DL; Jayden Shortz-RB/LB

Hazleton Area: Robert Anderson, OL/DL; Brayan Calcano, OL/DL; Zander Coleman, TE/ILB; Brady Mizenko, RB/OLB; Peter Youngcourt, OL/DL

Holy Redeemer: Owen Boshek, DL; Ryan Garvin, RB/LB; Luke Hajkowski, DL/OL; DJ McDermott, WR/LB

Nanticoke Area: Steve Armstrong, FB/LB; Zack Fox, RB/DB; Jaidyn Johnson, TE/DE; Mike Park, OL/DL; Seth Raymer, TE/DE; Gavin Turak, WR/DB; Ryan Wiaterowski, OL/DL

Pittston Area: Ciaran Bilbow, TE/DE/LB; Drew DeLucca, QB/DB; AJ Scalpi, DL/OL

Wilkes-Barre Area: DJ Battle, DE; Connor Chapple, C/DT; Bobby Delescavage, DE/TE; Gio Gonzalez, OT/DT; Jovan Goodwin, WR/DB; Max Gregor, DE/OLB; Connor Kelly, LB/RB; Evan Laybourn-Boddie, WR/DB; Ariel Lopez, WR/DB; Howie Shiner, RB/LB