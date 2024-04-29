🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 6-2 to the Durham Bulls in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders could not get a hit through five innings off of Major League rehabber Taj Bradley, but bounced back in the seventh for their only two runs of the game.

Durham took an early lead as the Ray’s #1 prospect Junior Caminero launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The Bulls added on a run in each of the next three frames. Jake Mangum had two RBI knocks, including a triple to drive in a run. Caminero homered for the second time in the contest for his fourth on the season. It was 5-0 through four in favor of the home team.

The RailRiders cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the seventh. Carlos Narvaez led off with a double and Jeter Downs followed with one of his own for their first offense of the game. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Kevin Smith made it 5-2.

Durham loaded the bases in the eighth inning on an intentional walk. Yu Chang singled to drive in Jonny DeLuca, but Caminero took off for home as well. From left field, Josh VanMeter laced a throw to plate nabbing Caminero to limit the Bulls to just one run. The contest ended 6-2 Durham.

Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez (L, 0-1) got the start going three and a third. He allowed four runs on four hits and a pair of walks. Gómez struck out five. Major League rehabber Taj Bradley (W, 1-0) tossed five scoreless and hitless frames.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre now travels to Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history on the back half of a two-week road trip. The RailRiders begin a six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. The team returns to PNC Field on May 7 to host the Rochester Red Wings. For information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming homestand, visit www.swbrailriders.com.