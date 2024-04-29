🔊 Listen to this

ATLANTA — Austin Riley knocked in Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 10th inning single Sunday and the Atlanta Braves rallied late to beat the Guardians 4-3 and win a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors.

A.J. Minter (4-1) picked up the win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning.

Emmanuel Clase (1-0) took the loss.

The win was the 11th in the last 13 games by the Braves, who handed the Guardians their first loss in a road series in five tries.

The Guardians ran themselves out of the 10th inning. Stephen Kwan was picked off trying to steal third with one out, and José Ramírez ended the ending when he overran second trying to steal a base.

Riley was 2-for-4 with a walk and Ozzie Albies was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Braves tied the game 3-3 in the eighth on an RBI double by Albies and an RBI single by Matt Olson.

BLUE JAYS 3, DODGERS 1

TORONTO — Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Toronto stopped Los Angeles’ six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory.

Alejandro Kirk went 3 for 3 for Toronto, hitting his first homer of the season in the second. He was mired in an 0-for-11 slide coming into the day.

The Blue Jays had lost a season-high five straight games.

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a deep drive to center field in his first at-bat against Gausman, but Toronto’s Daulton Varsho made a leaping catch on the warning track before slamming into the fence.

Blue Jays right fielder George Springer made a sensational diving catch on Andy Pages’ liner for the first out of the ninth.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer for the Dodgers, his second, but Los Angeles couldn’t complete back-to-back sweeps. The NL West leaders won three straight at Washington last week before crossing the border into Canada.

Varsho and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had run-scoring groundouts for the Blue Jays, who improved to 4-12 when scoring three or fewer runs.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 1

DETROIT — Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run drive for his first major league homer, and Detroit beat Kansas City.

Jake Rogers also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of seven. It was Detroit’s 10th come-from-behind win of the season.

The Royals have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal (4-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out six while improving to 2-7 with a 4.65 ERA in 12 career games against the Royals.

Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (1-3) permitted four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 4, RAYS 2

CHICAGO — Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Chicago beat Tampa Bay for a sweep of their three-game series.

Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend.

Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night’s 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs.

Fedde (2-0) allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings. He departed after Harold Ramírez’s RBI double, and Jordan Leasure got two outs for his first career save.

Issac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have dropped six of seven.

METS 4, CARDINALS 2, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK — Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning on his second day in the majors this season to give New York a comeback victory over St. Louis that prevented a three-game sweep.

New York was 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position and down to its last strike when Harrison Bader singled home automatic runner DJ Stewart from third base with the tying run.

Vientos, who singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then drove a 1-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore (0-1) just beyond the glove of a leaping Michael Siani at the right-center fence.

A fired-up Vientos pumped his arms with joy as he rounded the bases and was swarmed by excited teammates at home plate.

Disappointed by a surprise demotion to the minors at the end of spring training, Vientos was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Syracuse when outfielder Starling Marte went on the bereavement list.

Brendan Donovan singled home the go-ahead run for St. Louis in the top of the 11th after making three outstanding defensive plays in left field earlier in the game.

ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE — Closer Craig Kimbrel blew his second save in as many opportunities and departed with a possible injury as Oakland rallied to a series-deciding victory over Baltimore.

Two nights after he threw only eight of 24 pitches for strikes, Kimbrel (3-1) threw six straight balls to open his outing, the fifth of which prompted the first visit from Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and team medical staff.

He stayed in to complete the at-bat against Kyle McCann, who drove Kimbrel’s 3-2 offering into the seats next to the out-of-town scoreboard in right center.

Kimbrel then exited after a second visit including medical staff and Dillon Tate completed the inning.

Seth Brown hit his second homer and Brent Rooker singled in two runs off O’s starter Albert Suarez in Oakland’s highest-scoring showing during a 10-game road trip.

Tyler Nevin connected off Danny Coulombe in the seventh to close Oakland’s deficit to one run, before McCann’s shot helped the A’s close their trip with four wins.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 9

MIAMI — Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as Washington erased an early seven-run deficit to beat reeling Miami.

Trey Lipscomb had three hits while Alex Call reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals.

The Marlins lost their sixth straight and fell to an NL worst 6-23. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his second grand slam homer of the season for Miami, which is 2-14 at home.

It was the second consecutive game the Nationals scored double digit runs in the series after their 11-4 win on Saturday.

Down 7-0, Washington narrowed the deficit with a five-run fourth off Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. Jacob Young hit an RBI double and scored on CJ Abrams’two-run double. Senzel then connected with a two-run shot.

Senzel put Washington ahead 9-7 with a three-run drive off reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) in the fifth. The 411-foot shot over the wall in center was Senzel’s fifth of the season.

YANKEES 15, BREWERS 5

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge homered in the first inning and played a central role as a baserunner during a seven-run rally in the sixth as New York defeated Milwaukee.

Anthony Rizzo went 4 for 4 and hit his 300th career homer. Anthony Volpe added a three-run shot on his 23rd birthday. Judge went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a 441-foot solo shot.

New York grabbed a one game lead in the AL East over the Baltimore Orioles, who lost 7-6 to Oakland. The Yankees begin a four-game series at Baltimore on Monday.

Jake Bauers, who played for the Yankees last season, went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer against his former team. The 28-year-old first baseman also worked a scoreless ninth inning for the Brewers in his first major league pitching appearance.

The game was tied at 4 before the Yankees’ sixth-inning outburst. All seven of their runs scored with two outs after the Brewers failed to turn a double play earlier in the inning because shortstop Willy Adames’ attempted throw to first hit Judge’s padded left hand.

RANGERS 4, REDS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and Texas beat Cincinnati.

Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits.

García golfed an 0-2 curve from Andrew Abbott (1-3) deep to left for a two-run homer with two out in the first inning. After Jonah Heim singled, Langford went on a memorable dash around the bases for his first career homer.

The 22-year-old Langford drove a 3-2 fastball toward the gap in right-center. The ball caromed off a small portion of the wall that is angled toward the foul line in right, and it got away from right fielder Jake Fraley.

Langford scored without a throw, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

Cincinnati responded with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of two Texas errors. Luke Maile doubled and scored on Will Benson’s single.

GIANTS 3, PIRATES 2

SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, and rookie right-hander Keaton Winn had another strong start to lead San Francisco to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Rookie shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald added three hits for the Giants, who took two of three from the Pirates and finished their longest homestand of the season 6-4. Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in its past 13 games.

Winn (3-3) held the Pirates to one run over six innings, his line over the past three starts, all victories. Winn walked one, struck out five. He also hit Edward Olivares to start the fifth inning, leading to a run on Rowdy Tellez’s RBI double.

Erik Miller and Ryan Walker each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Winn. Closer Camilo Doval allowed a ninth-inning run, but retired Joey Bart on a groundball with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base for his fifth save.

Pirates right-hander Jared Jones (2-3), making his sixth start in the majors, allowed three runs in five innings. Jones entered with a 2.79 ERA over his first fivestarts, striking out 39 in 29 innings. But the long ball has been an issue for the 22-year-old. The third-inning homers by Estrada and Yastrzemski were the sixth and seventh that Jones has surrendered.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE — Brandon Pfaadt had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Ketel Marte broke a tie with am RBI double in the eighth inning, Christian Walker homered and Arizona beat Seattle.

Marte doubled off reliever Trent Thornton (0-1), scoring Kevin Newman from second to help end Arizona’s three-game losing streak.

Arizona relievers retired all nine batters they faced. Joe Mantiply (2-1) pitched the seventh for the victory, and Kevin Ginkel picked up his fifth save in seven opportunities.

Former Diamondback Josh Rojas led off the game with a homer for Seattle. It was his sixth career leadoff homer and his second in the three-game series.

Walker tied it with a homer in the second inning, his fifth.

Pfaadt equaled his previous career high of eight strikeouts in the fifth and finished his day by striking out the side in the sixth inning. He gave up up two runs on five hits in six innings and did not walk a batter.

ASTROS 8, ROCKIES 2

MEXICO CITY — Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each hit a solo homer, helping Framber Valdez and Houston beat Colorado in Mexico City.

Tucker and Yainer Diaz each drove in two runs as Houston swept the two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

Valdez (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league start since April 2. The left-hander allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none.

Valdez had been sidelined by elbow inflammation, one of several pitching injuries that had contributed to Houston’s 9-19 start. Justin Verlander is back, but the Astros are awaiting the return of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. at some point this season.

Elias Díaz had two hits for Colorado, and Sean Bouchard and Jacob Stallings each drove in a run. Austin Gomber was charged with four runs and six hits in seven innings.

The Rockies have dropped 11 of 14 games.

PHILLIES 8, PADRES 6

SAN DIEGO — Bryson Stott hit two two-run homers, J.T. Realmuto also connected and Taijun Walker made a slick behind-the-back catch in his season debut to help Philadelphia beat San Diego for their first road sweep of the season.

The Phillies overwhelmed the Padres with nine homers and terrific starting pitching in becoming the first team to sweep San Diego this year. The Padres haven’t seemed to recover from blowing a late five-run lead at Colorado on Thursday and losing 10-9. Although they briefly had the lead Sunday, the Padres lost their season-high fourth straight game.

Walker (1-0) opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder soreness and was activated earlier Sunday from a rehab assignment. He pitched into the seventh after Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez each went eight innings in the first two games.

Walker was chased by pinch-hitter Luis Campusano’s three-run homer with one out in the seventh that pulled the Padres to 7-6. Walker also allowed Jake Cronenworth’s two-run shot in the third. The right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits, struck out four and walked two.

José Alvarado pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.

TWINS 11, ANGELS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and Minnesota stretched their winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of struggling Los Angeles.

Martin had a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Twins, and Kiriloff had a pinch-hit two-run double in Minnesota’s four-run seventh. Ryan Jeffers, Jose Miranda, Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro had three hits apiece as Minnesota pounded out 17 hits while scoring at least five runs in its seventh consecutive game and moving back above .500 for the seasonat 14-13.

Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Angels, who have lost four straight and nine of 10 after allowing 32 Minnesota runs in the three-game series.

Mike Trout had a late RBI single as Los Angeles committed three errors and fell to 3-9 at home this season, matching the second-worst start at the Big A in franchise history.

Pablo López (2-2) dominated the Angels from the start, retiring their first 14 batters in order before Logan O’Hoppe’s two-out double in the fifth kicked off a four-run rally. López finished with a season-high eight strikeouts.

RED SOX 5, CUBS 4

BOSTON — Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single, and Boston topped Chicago.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston to the win in the rubber game of weekend set. The Red Sox beat the Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a tying three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning. Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Cubs’ first run of the game.

For the second straight day, a large gathering of Cubs fans that made the trip to Fenway Park were unable to wave their “W” flags, a staple after wins at Wrigley Field.

Duran led off the ninth with a walk against Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1). He raced to third on Rafael Devers’ single.

O’Neill then hit a shallow fly toward left field. Shortstop Dansby Swanson tried to make sliding catch, but it went off his glove and landed in the outfield grass.