ATLANTA — Austin Riley knocked in Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 10th inning single Sunday and the Atlanta Braves rallied late to beat the Guardians 4-3 and win a three-game series between the top two teams in the majors.
A.J. Minter (4-1) picked up the win by throwing a scoreless 10th inning.
Emmanuel Clase (1-0) took the loss.
The win was the 11th in the last 13 games by the Braves, who handed the Guardians their first loss in a road series in five tries.
The Guardians ran themselves out of the 10th inning. Stephen Kwan was picked off trying to steal third with one out, and José Ramírez ended the ending when he overran second trying to steal a base.
Riley was 2-for-4 with a walk and Ozzie Albies was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Braves tied the game 3-3 in the eighth on an RBI double by Albies and an RBI single by Matt Olson.
BLUE JAYS 3, DODGERS 1
TORONTO — Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Toronto stopped Los Angeles’ six-game win streak with a 3-1 victory.
Alejandro Kirk went 3 for 3 for Toronto, hitting his first homer of the season in the second. He was mired in an 0-for-11 slide coming into the day.
The Blue Jays had lost a season-high five straight games.
Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a deep drive to center field in his first at-bat against Gausman, but Toronto’s Daulton Varsho made a leaping catch on the warning track before slamming into the fence.
Blue Jays right fielder George Springer made a sensational diving catch on Andy Pages’ liner for the first out of the ninth.
Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer for the Dodgers, his second, but Los Angeles couldn’t complete back-to-back sweeps. The NL West leaders won three straight at Washington last week before crossing the border into Canada.
Varsho and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had run-scoring groundouts for the Blue Jays, who improved to 4-12 when scoring three or fewer runs.
TIGERS 4, ROYALS 1
DETROIT — Wenceel Pérez hit a two-run drive for his first major league homer, and Detroit beat Kansas City.
Jake Rogers also homered for the Tigers, who have won five of seven. It was Detroit’s 10th come-from-behind win of the season.
The Royals have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.
Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal (4-0) pitched seven innings of one-run ball. He struck out six while improving to 2-7 with a 4.65 ERA in 12 career games against the Royals.
Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
Royals right-hander Michael Wacha (1-3) permitted four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.
WHITE SOX 4, RAYS 2
CHICAGO — Erick Fedde pitched seven-hit ball into the ninth inning, and Chicago beat Tampa Bay for a sweep of their three-game series.
Chicago improved to 6-22. It outscored Tampa Bay 21-13 this weekend.
Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jiménez each had three hits for the White Sox in the finale. Andrew Benintendi, who homered twice and had six RBIs during Saturday night’s 8-7 victory, had two hits and drove in two runs.
Fedde (2-0) allowed two runs, struck out nine and walked none in 8 1/3 innings. He departed after Harold Ramírez’s RBI double, and Jordan Leasure got two outs for his first career save.
Issac Paredes homered for the Rays, who have dropped six of seven.
ATHLETICS 7, ORIOLES 6
BALTIMORE — Closer Craig Kimbrel blew his second save in as many opportunities and departed with a possible injury as Oakland rallied to a series-deciding victory over Baltimore.
Two nights after he threw only eight of 24 pitches for strikes, Kimbrel (3-1) threw six straight balls to open his outing, the fifth of which prompted the first visit from Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and team medical staff.
He stayed in to complete the at-bat against Kyle McCann, who drove Kimbrel’s 3-2 offering into the seats next to the out-of-town scoreboard in right center.
Kimbrel then exited after a second visit including medical staff and Dillon Tate completed the inning.
Seth Brown hit his second homer and Brent Rooker singled in two runs off O’s starter Albert Suarez in Oakland’s highest-scoring showing during a 10-game road trip.
Tyler Nevin connected off Danny Coulombe in the seventh to close Oakland’s deficit to one run, before McCann’s shot helped the A’s close their trip with four wins.
NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 9
MIAMI — Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as Washington erased an early seven-run deficit to beat reeling Miami.
Trey Lipscomb had three hits while Alex Call reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals.
The Marlins lost their sixth straight and fell to an NL worst 6-23. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his second grand slam homer of the season for Miami, which is 2-14 at home.
It was the second consecutive game the Nationals scored double digit runs in the series after their 11-4 win on Saturday.
Down 7-0, Washington narrowed the deficit with a five-run fourth off Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. Jacob Young hit an RBI double and scored on CJ Abrams’two-run double. Senzel then connected with a two-run shot.
Senzel put Washington ahead 9-7 with a three-run drive off reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) in the fifth. The 411-foot shot over the wall in center was Senzel’s fifth of the season.
RANGERS 4, REDS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and Texas beat Cincinnati.
Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits.
García golfed an 0-2 curve from Andrew Abbott (1-3) deep to left for a two-run homer with two out in the first inning. After Jonah Heim singled, Langford went on a memorable dash around the bases for his first career homer.
The 22-year-old Langford drove a 3-2 fastball toward the gap in right-center. The ball caromed off a small portion of the wall that is angled toward the foul line in right, and it got away from right fielder Jake Fraley.
Langford scored without a throw, giving the Rangers a 4-0 lead.
Cincinnati responded with three runs in the sixth, taking advantage of two Texas errors. Luke Maile doubled and scored on Will Benson’s single.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, MARINERS 2
SEATTLE — Brandon Pfaadt had a career-high 11 strikeouts, Ketel Marte broke a tie with am RBI double in the eighth inning, Christian Walker homered and Arizona beat Seattle.
Marte doubled off reliever Trent Thornton (0-1), scoring Kevin Newman from second to help end Arizona’s three-game losing streak.
Arizona relievers retired all nine batters they faced. Joe Mantiply (2-1) pitched the seventh for the victory, and Kevin Ginkel picked up his fifth save in seven opportunities.
Former Diamondback Josh Rojas led off the game with a homer for Seattle. It was his sixth career leadoff homer and his second in the three-game series.
Walker tied it with a homer in the second inning, his fifth.
Pfaadt equaled his previous career high of eight strikeouts in the fifth and finished his day by striking out the side in the sixth inning. He gave up up two runs on five hits in six innings and did not walk a batter.
ASTROS 8, ROCKIES 2
MEXICO CITY — Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña each hit a solo homer, helping Framber Valdez and Houston beat Colorado in Mexico City.
Tucker and Yainer Diaz each drove in two runs as Houston swept the two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.
Valdez (1-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first big league start since April 2. The left-hander allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none.
Valdez had been sidelined by elbow inflammation, one of several pitching injuries that had contributed to Houston’s 9-19 start. Justin Verlander is back, but the Astros are awaiting the return of Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. at some point this season.
Elias Díaz had two hits for Colorado, and Sean Bouchard and Jacob Stallings each drove in a run. Austin Gomber was charged with four runs and six hits in seven innings.
The Rockies have dropped 11 of 14 games.
TWINS 11, ANGELS 5
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Austin Martin and Alex Kiriloff drove in two runs apiece, and Minnesota stretched their winning streak to seven games while completing a weekend sweep of struggling Los Angeles.
Martin had a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning for the Twins, and Kiriloff had a pinch-hit two-run double in Minnesota’s four-run seventh. Ryan Jeffers, Jose Miranda, Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro had three hits apiece as Minnesota pounded out 17 hits while scoring at least five runs in its seventh consecutive game and moving back above .500 for the seasonat 14-13.
Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered and Jo Adell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Angels, who have lost four straight and nine of 10 after allowing 32 Minnesota runs in the three-game series.
Mike Trout had a late RBI single as Los Angeles committed three errors and fell to 3-9 at home this season, matching the second-worst start at the Big A in franchise history.
Pablo López (2-2) dominated the Angels from the start, retiring their first 14 batters in order before Logan O’Hoppe’s two-out double in the fifth kicked off a four-run rally. López finished with a season-high eight strikeouts.
RED SOX 5, CUBS 4
BOSTON — Tyler O’Neill hit a game-ending bloop single, and Boston topped Chicago.
Jarren Duran hit a two-run triple and Connor Wong drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles, helping Boston to the win in the rubber game of weekend set. The Red Sox beat the Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.
Chicago trailed 4-1 before Mike Tauchman hit a tying three-run homer against Chris Martin in the eighth inning. Matt Mervis hit an RBI single in the seventh for the Cubs’ first run of the game.
For the second straight day, a large gathering of Cubs fans that made the trip to Fenway Park were unable to wave their “W” flags, a staple after wins at Wrigley Field.
Duran led off the ninth with a walk against Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1). He raced to third on Rafael Devers’ single.
O’Neill then hit a shallow fly toward left field. Shortstop Dansby Swanson tried to make sliding catch, but it went off his glove and landed in the outfield grass.