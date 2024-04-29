🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood boys lacrosse team celebrated senior night with a 17-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre Area on Monday.

In addition to celebrating the 6 seniors, the team also recognized two seniors that hit milestones during the previous game; Osten Grigas with 100 career goals and Logan Rolles with 600 Faceoff Wins.

Crestwood scoring was spread among 12 different players with Osten Grigas having three goals, Christopher Schlude, Logan Rolles and Logan Jasnoski with two goals each and Jack Augustine, Ashton Amend, Gianni Piccolotti, Ty McConnell, Mason Tomek, Matt Sklarosky, Logan Lawson and Nathan Wolsieffer adding one goal each.

Wilkes-Barre Area Scoring came from Shiner and Macko who had a goal a piece.

Delaware Valley 19, Dallas 4

Visiting Delaware Valley remained undefeated with a victory over Dallas.

Delaware Valley was led by Peyton LaRocco with eight goals and an assist and Bryson Mackey with four goals and an assist.

Also scoring for Delaware Valley were Noah Rabolli (1 goal, 1 assist), Owen Kelly (1 goal, 2 assists), Mike Iuzzolino (1 goal), Justin Kalitsnik (3 goals, 1 assist) and Tyler Husenjnovic (1 goal).

Dallas was led by LJ Long with two goals. Noah Greco and Cole Johnston chipped in a goal each.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

Hazleton Area defeated Tunkhannock by game scores of 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-8.

The Cougars were led by Ronny Rodriguez (37 assists, 14 service points, 1 ace, 2 digs), Kendrick Ortiz (13 service points, 8 kills, 5 digs) and Shawn Hill (15 service points, 2 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 7 kills).

Berwick 3, Crestwood 0

Berwick defeated Crestwood by game scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-23.

For Berwick, Brock Seely had 15 kills and 17 digs, Jackson Matash had 35 assists and 9 digs. Carlos Guzman had 11 kills and 10 digs. Jayden Rivera had 4 kills and 3 blocks. Ethan Lear had 4 kills, 4 digs, and 18 service points.

Berwick is 7-3 and plays Valley West at home on Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 5, Berwick 0

Singles: No. 1: Sean Rossi (C) def. Liam Welch, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Tommy Bscotti (C) def. Justin Sieko, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Spencer Young (C) def. Issac Evans, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1: Will Savner-Aaron Kogoy (C) def. Ben Talanca-Chris Stola, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Kyle Orrson-Mike Modrovsky (C) def. Mike Evans-Ronin Zlobik, 6-1, 6-1.

Dallas 4, Wyoming Area 1

Singles: No. 1: Luca Argenio (WA) def. Jon Florencio, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Nate Linnen (D) def. Christian Abromovage, 6-0, 6-3; Logan Tomkins (D) def. Trevor Winslow, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1: Artem Smagin-Kevin Basalyga (D) def. Liam Burke and Dom Calavito, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: Dallas by forfiet.

Tunkhannock 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: No. 1: Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Aidan Edwards, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Aidan Montross (T) def. Luis Vanegas, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3: Boti Batyky (T) def. Robert Ashford, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1: Ben Landon-Ryan McGuesky (T) def. Harold Stella-Luis Delgado, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Brandon Mateus-Lucas Mateus (T) def. Rashir Williams-Joseph Potenko, 6-0, 6-0.