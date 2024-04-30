🔊 Listen to this

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Judge looks on before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. throws during the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees on Monday in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson led off the first inning with a homer to become the youngest player in major league history with 10 before May 1 and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees 2-0 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Grayson Rodriguez threw 5 2/3 shutout innings for Baltimore, which won the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the AL East.

After fouling off the previous three pitches, the 22-year-old Henderson lined a 2-2 knuckle-curve over the wall in right off Clarke Schmidt (2-1). Henderson tied the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout for the major league lead in homers.

Henderson’s ninth homer of the month tied him with Chris Davis (2013) and Manny Machado (2018) for the third most in April in Orioles history. Brady Anderson hit 11 in 1996 and Frank Robinson had 10 in 1969.

“I’d like to say I know I can do it, but it definitely would be a little surprising,” Henderson said when asked if he thought before the season he would have 10 home runs before the end of April. “I’m definitely feeling good a little bit.”

It was enough of a cushion for Rodriguez (4-1), who matched a career high with 101 pitches while allowing at least one runner in each inning he worked. He allowed five hits, struck out three and walked three.

“We pitched so well against a really, really tough lineup, starting with Grayson,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “Grayson was absolutely outstanding. Really good fastball with changeup tonight. Thought he kept them off balance extremely well.”

Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 12 career innings against the Yankees.

New York left 10 men on base and was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

“We had our chances tonight,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We had probably 10, 12 baserunners. We’ve had some of those nights where we got shut down when we had a lot of traffic. We just didn’t come up with a big hit, and they obviously kept us in the ballpark.”

Baltimore added an insurance run in the eighth. Caleb Ferguson hit Henderson with a pitch with one out, and Adley Rutschman singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Henderson moved up to third on a flyout. Clay Holmes entered and induced a ground ball by Anthony Santander, but shortstop Anthony Volpe booted it to allow Henderson to score.

Danny Coulombe recorded three outs for his first save.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 2

MIAMI — CJ Abrams hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins, completing a four-game sweep of the NL’s worst club in front of a season-low 6,376 fans at loanDepot Park.

The Marlins (6-24), who made the playoffs last season, have lost seven straight, their worst skid since opening the season 0-9.

Jake Irvin (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, bouncing back from allowing 12 hits and six runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start.

Ildemaro Vargas had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who swept Miami over four games for the first time since Sept. 18-21, 2014.

Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson exited after the third inning because of a mild left thumb sprain. Anderson and Call collided at second base when Call successfully slid into the bag for his double.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 5

TORONTO — Justin Turner hit two home runs, Danny Jansen added a solo homer and Toronto held on to beat Kansas City.

Turner hit a two-run home run in the first inning and had a leadoff homer in the third. It was the 16th multihomer game of his career.

Jansen also connected in the third, his second.

The Blue Jays scored more than five runs for the first time in 21 games, ending a streak that dated back to a 9-8 loss at Yankee Stadium on April 6.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Davis Schneider each drove in a run as Toronto won back-to-back games after losing the previous five.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was scratched from the starting lineup because of a tight back but delivered a pinch-hit single with two out in the ninth. Dairon Blanco ran for Perez, who hit for DH Nelson Velázquez

RAYS 1, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout and Tampa Bay withstood a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat Milwaukee.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected in the ninth inning after arguing a call that prevented Milwaukee from scoring the apparent tying run.

The Brewers had runners on second and third with one out when a potential third strike to Jake Bauers got past catcher Ben Rortvedt for a wild pitch, enabling Bauers to reach first while Sal Frelick came home. But plate umpire Ryan Additon ruled Bauers had hit Rortvedt on the backswing, resulting in Bauers getting called out while Frelick had to stay at third.

After Jason Adam hit Rhys Hoskins with a pitch to load the bases, he struck out Blake Perkins to end the game and earn his first save in two opportunities.

It was the second day in a row a controversial ruling went against the Brewers in a game they lost. After the Brewers fell 15-5 to the New York Yankees on Sunday, crew chief Andy Fletcher acknowledged Aaron Judge should have been called for interference for his slide on a botched double-play attempt that sparked New York’s seven-run tiebreaking rally in the sixth inning.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — Max Kepler had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox for their eighth straight win.

Byron Buxton doubled to lead off the ninth against John Brebbia (0-1). Kepler, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, then drove him in with a line-drive single to right.

Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a first-and-third jam in the ninth, striking out Korey Lee to end the game after walking Tommy Pham and giving up a two-out single to Robbie Grossman.

Joe Ryan threw six solid innings for the Twins. Coming off a win against the White Sox last week at Target Field, he gave up two runs and six hits.

Brock Stewart worked the seventh, Griffin Jax (2-2) dodged a first-and-second jam in the eighth when he struck out Eloy Jiménez to end that threat, and Thielbar earned his second save.