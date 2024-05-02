🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood boys tennis team breezed into the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A team tournament, picking up a 5-0 sweep over Wyoming Valley West on Wednesday.

The Comets won all five matches in straight sets, with singles wins from Sean Rossi, Tommy Biscotti and Ethan Zabroski. Crestwood will head to the 3A semis, set for a 12:45 p.m. start on Friday at Kirby Park.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Dunmore 0

In a Class 2A quarterfinal, top-seeded Wyoming Seminary swept Dunmore to advance to Friday’s semis. William Hall and Ansareli Atabayev both won their singles matches for Sem without dropping a single game.

Sem will take on the winner of Holy Cross and MMI Prep in the semifinals on Friday at Kirby Park.

BOYS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 11, Delaware Valley 8

The Cavaliers improved to 15-0 overall and wrapped up the WVC championship by handing Delaware Valley their first loss of the year.

Finn Kane and Mackey Lynett each had four goals for Scranton Prep. Will McPartland had four assists.

Bryson Mackey had three goals to lead Delaware Valley in the loss.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 20, Hazleton Area 9

Sienna Popple and Ellie Kersey combined for 14 goals as Wyoming Seminary put away Hazleton Area.

Popple had eight goals, with Kersey adding six. Kylie Romanchick had four goals for the Blue Knights, as well.

Julia Bobrowski had two goals and an assist for Hazleton Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Hazleton Area 0

Set scores were 27-25, 25-10 and 25-22 all in favor of Holy Redeemer as the Royals swept away Hazleton Area.

Johnathan Rocha and George Sabatini each had eight kills for Redeemer. Mike Dubaskas added seven kills and five blocks.

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Comets swept Nanticoke Area with set scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-20. No stats were reported for Crestwood.

Brady Rushton had 15 assists and two blocks for Nanticoke.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Brock Seely had 15 kills and 11 digs to lead Berwick to a sweep of Valley West. Set scores were 25-15, 26-24 and 25-15 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Josh Kishbaugh had 13 service points and 17 digs, and Carlos Guzman had 10 kills and 13 digs for Berwick.

Tunkhannock 3, North Pocono 0

Marcus Binner had 13 kills and 11 assists as Tunkhannock beat North Pocono in three sets. Set scores were not reported.

Zachary MacBain added 12 kills for the Tigers.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Crestwood 94.5, Berwick 53.5

Anson Jumper won the 110 and 300 hurdles as Crestwood wrapped up their regular season with a win over Berwick.

Harrison Snyder picked up wins in the shot put and discus to lead Berwick.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Crestwood 122.5, Berwick 26.5

The Comets won 15 out of 18 events to run away with a victory over Berwick.

Madi Geiger won the shot put and the javelin for Crestwood. Bianca Long had wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Hayley Keiser won the 10o and 200 dashes.

Kaylee Bogert won the long jump and the triple jump for Berwick.

COLLEGES

MEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens 17, Misericordia 4

Misericordia’s season came to an end with a loss to top-ranked Stevens in the MAC Freedom semifinals.

Michael Kilgallon III and Jared Pelliccione had two goals each for the Cougars. Chris Dindino made 20 saves.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lebanon Valley 18, Misericordia 17

The Cougars came up just a goal short in the MAC Freedom semis, falling to Lebanon Valley.

Michelle Torzilli led the Cougars with six goals and an assist. Rachel Shook had three goals and 13 draw controls to become Misericordia’s all-time leader with 318 draws.

MEN’S TENNIS

Moravian 5, Wilkes 1

A decisive win by Moravian bounced Wilkes from the Landmark Conference Championships in the first round.

Angelo Guzman and Sebastian Sylvester picked up the lone point for Wilkes with a win in the No. 1 doubles match.

BASEBALL

Scranton 9, Wilkes 7

The Colonels dropped their final Landmark Conference game of the year in a contest completed Wednesday after a rain-induced suspension earlier in the week.

Mike Show had two hits and drove in three runs for Wilkes. Luke Spencer had two hits and one RBI as well.

