The franchise’s first trip to Jacksonville continues to be a successful one for the RailRiders.

Three Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the RailRiders edged Jacksonville 2-0 on Thursday, giving them three straight wins to open the series, with the last two coming by shutout.

Starter Tanner Tully pitched four innings of two-hit ball before the bullpen turned in a sparkling performance with the game still tied at 0-0.

Alex Mauricio went three innings for the win before Oddanier Mosqueda took the final two frames to pick up the save.

The game’s only runs came in the top of the sixth inning, as the RailRiders opened up with five straight singles, bringing home two runs.

Luis Torrens and Josh VanMeter picked up the RBIs to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front. The offense was held to three hits over the other eight innings. Eight out of nine hitters in the lineup had a hit in the game with Caleb Durbin’s double being the only one that went for extra bases.

The Jumbo Shrimp managed to gun down Luis Gonzalez at the plate on Durbin’s double in the fifth to keep the game scoreless.

All three Jacksonville hits were singles. The Jumbo Shrimp managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth with a two-out walk, but Mosqueda got a grounder to second to end it.

The RailRiders remain alone atop the International League standings as the series continues at 1:05 p.m. Friday in Jacksonville.