🔊 Listen to this

INDIANAPOLIS — Obi Toppin scored 21 points, T.J. McConnell had 20 points and nine assists and the Indiana Pacers won a playoff series for the first time in a decade, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-98 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Pacers will face the winner of the Philadelphia-New York series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. New York took a 3-2 lead into Game 6 later Thursday.

Indiana’s milestone victory came exactly 30 years after it swept Orlando 3-0 to advance in the NBA playoffs for the first time in franchise history, and it came on a night the Bucks again were without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP never played after straining his left calf April 9.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, returned from a right Achilles injury and played well — but was not nearly as dominant as he was in the first two games when he scored 69 points. Lillard finished with 28 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

Bobby Portis Jr. added 20 points and 15 rebounds for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez also had 20 points, and Khris Middleton had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Indiana, and Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Toppin and McConnell each had playoff career-high scoring totals, and McConnell also had four steals.

Indiana went 8-3 against the Bucks this season and handed Milwaukee its second straight first-round exit.

Easy? Not a chance. Indiana turned the game with a 23-3 first-quarter spurt that made it 29-19 and the Pacers never trailed again.

But every time the Bucks charged back the Pacers had an answer.

When Milwaukee cut it to 38-34 early in the second quarter, Indiana scored seven straight points. When the Bucks opened the second half on a 9-4 run to close to 63-56, Indiana responded with a 10-5 run to extend the margin to 12. When Milwaukee got to 85-78 with 6:05 left in the third, McConnell capped an 11-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 96-78 early in the fourth.

And the Bucks never recovered as the Pacers extended the lead to 104-84 with 8:07 to play. From that point, it was a festive atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Pacers players being serenaded off the court to a standing ovation.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The Orlando Magic desperately want an opportunity to go back on the road. The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to go home, though not for good.

There are two more elimination games in the NBA playoffs Friday night, with the Magic hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Clippers visiting the Dallas Mavericks after falling behind 3-2 in the first-round matchups.

With Donovan Mitchell scoring 28 points and Evan Mobley blocking Franz Wagner’s layup in the closing seconds of a one-point victory Tuesday night, Cleveland is on the brink of advancing to face Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals after taking Games 1, 2 and 5 at home.

Pablo Banchero and the Magic won Games 3 and 4 at home by a combined 61 points, though, and are confident they can send the series back to Ohio for a decisive seventh game Sunday.

“You have to go take it,” said coach Jamahl Mosley, who spoke with his team Thursday about the challenge ahead.

“No game has been the same. … Game 6 is going to be different than Games 3 and 4 at home. Just because you’re home does not mean you can play the exact same way you did then,” Mosley added. “You have to change a little bit of the energy, the effort. All those little things are going to matter.”

The Dallas-Los Angeles winner will face Oklahoma City in the West semifinals.

The Clippers are facing elimination after a 30-point loss to the Mavs in Game 5. Los Angeles played without the injured Kawhi Leonard for the third time, and Paul George and James Harden combined for just 22 points of 6-for-25 shooting.

“That wasn’t who we’ve been in this series, and that’s not who we are,” George said. “We’ve got to be better, especially in this situation.”

Mavs coach Jason Kidd expects Los Angeles to play better Friday night.

“We’ve got to find a way to protect home, understanding in this series both teams have been able to win on the road, so we can’t take anything for granted,” Kidd said.

The Cavs and Magic have spent five games exchanging elbows, trash talk and bad vibes.

Game 6 — or in this case Round 6 — should be no different.

“Just getting ready for a fist fight,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “That’s what it’s going to come down to. It’s going to be a physical game. We expect that, but it’s one of those things where mentally you got to be prepared from the start and there’s no smoothing your way into this one.”

The Cavaliers found a way to grind out and win the only close game in the series Wednesday without starting center Jarrett Allen, who is dealing with a painful rib injury and may not be ready.

Allen, who did not practice Thursday, has been Cleveland’s best player in these playoffs and in many ways is their most indispensable piece.

Allen’s absence forced Bickerstaff to alter his rotation and dip deeper into his bench, something he had been reluctant to do and was widely criticized for not doing.

Mobley was shifted from power forward to center. Bickerstaff started Isaac Okoro. He also benched the ineffective Georges Niang, giving most of those minutes to veteran Marcus Morris Sr., who came through in a big way with 12 points and provided toughness.

By necessity, the Cavs won by committee and with Allen’s status uncertain for Friday, they may have to do it again.