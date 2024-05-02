🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor delivered a pair of two-run doubles off the bench, rallying the New York Mets past the Chicago Cubs 7-6 in 11 innings Thursday for a split of their four-game series.

Right fielder Starling Marte made two rocket throws in extra innings, cutting down Cubs runners at the plate to end the 10th and 11th. Brandon Nimmo had two RBIs for the Mets, who overcame a 4-0 deficit to salvage a 3-4 homestand.

Daniel Palencia (0-1) drilled Harrison Bader with a pitch to begin the bottom of the 11th. Lindor, who didn’t start after leaving Wednesday night’s game early with flu-like symptoms, lashed a sharp grounder inside third base and down the left-field line to score automatic runner Brett Baty and Bader.

Nick Madrigal gave Chicago a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th with a run-scoring double on the first pitch from Danny Young (1-0) in his Mets debut.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz pitched two hitless innings, retiring all five batters he faced in his first outing of more than one inning since missing last season following knee surgery.

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 2

BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo each homered and drove in two runs to lift Baltimore to a series-deciding victory over New York.

Ryan McKenna also connected and Jordan Westburg’s two-run triple helped the Orioles complete a four-run fifth to chase Yankees starter Carlos Rodon (2-2) and secure a third win of the four-game set, the first this season between likely AL East contenders.

Righty Kyle Bradish allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first start after beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with a UCL strain. Keegan Akin (1-0) retired four batters while allowing a run in middle relief.

Gleyber Torres hit his first home run but also made the Yankees’ third error of the series to help extend the game’s decisive inning.

Rondon yielded all seven Baltimore runs — six earned — on eight hits in his shortest outing of 2024.

GIANTS 3, RED SOX 1

BOSTON — Mike Yastrzemski had a visit from his grandfather Carl and then homered into the Red Sox bullpen like the Hall of Fame outfielder so often did in his heyday, and San Francisco beat Boston.

Ryan Walker (3-2) pitched a perfect sixth inning to help the Giants avoid the sweep and snap Boston’s four-game winning streak. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

MARLINS 5, ROCKIES 4

MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th inning and Miami beat Colorado and swept their three-game series.

The Marlins got two of their three victories in the series in 10 innings.

RANGERS 6, NATIONALS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathan Eovaldi pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving with groin tightness and Ezequiel Duran’s two-out double was the first of three consecutive RBI hits in the second inning and Texas beat Washington.

Eovaldi (2-2) limited the Nationals to two hits and two walks while throwing 92 pitches — 13 short of his season high.