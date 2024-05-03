🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Josh Hart rattled a box of candy — “Mike and Ike’s, baby!” — to explain where he found the energy boost to hit the winning 3-pointer in Game 6. Hart then turned to his left and raised his right hand, expecting some love from Jalen Brunson.

Brunson left Hart hanging.

“Don’t dap him,” New York Knicks teammate Donte DiVincenzo chimed in.

Brunson joked that, yes, it was movie theater snacks that fueled Hart through the playoffs.

“It’s Mike and Ike’s. It’s popcorn,” Brunson said.

Hart then chucked some of the fruit-flavored candies toward reporters and encouraged them to try the candy. DiVincenzo buried his head in a microphone, unable to keep a straight face on a dais he shared with his two teammates.

Bonded by their desire to win a championship in New York — the Knicks’ 118-115 Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night sent them to the second round — the trio are known more for their championship runs at Villanova.

They’re all doing their part to win a ring in the NBA.

Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright, the former Villanova coach and noted 76ers fan, was surely proud somewhere at the end of Game 6.

Take a look at the final Game 6 statistics: DiVincenzo hit five 3s and scored 23 points in 48 minutes; Brunson had 41 points and 12 assists and was the first NBA player to score 40 or more in three straight games to close out a series since Michael Jordan for Chicago against Cleveland in 1989; Hart hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 24.4 seconds left and scored 16 points.

As thick as brothers, right?

“I can’t stand these dudes,” DiVincenzo deadpanned.

After small laughter died down, Hart then patted DiVincenzo on the knee and said they had “great friendship.”

“On a serious note,” DiVincenzo interjected, “I think on the court, you have the ability to bring everybody together, make adjustments, have that open line of communication with nobody taking offense. I think everybody’s goal here is to win. It’s easier when you have two guys you’ve played with (before). You know, sometimes when things get heated, you know it’s coming from the right place.”

The Nova trio — and the rest of the Knicks — have at least one more round ahead of them.

The Knicks are set for an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with Indiana. The Pacers beat Milwaukee in six games and advanced to the second round for the first time in 10 years. Game 1 is Monday night in New York.

The Knicks are through to the second round in consecutive years for the first time since the postseasons from 1992-2000, and even then, nobody did what Brunson did in this series by scoring 40 points or more in each of the final three games. He became the first Knick to do that since Bernard King 40 years ago.

In a series defined by tight games, Hart hit the clutch shot that made it 114-111 and again had “Let’s go Knicks! Let’s go Knicks!” chants echoing throughout Philly’s home court.

“The fourth quarter was just one big play after the next,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The fourth quarter was just one big “Let’s go Knicks” roar after the next.

The Sixers’ strategy heading into Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series was to keep Knicks fans out of Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

Team owners Josh Harris, David Blitzer and David Adelman and former minority owner Michael Rubin joined forces Wednesday to buy more than 2,000 tickets they handed out to people who serve the Philadelphia community.

It worked for about three quarters. By the end, though, Knicks fans turned South Philly into a little slice of Madison Square Garden.

“We knew it was going to be tough environment,” Hart said. “A little tougher than (Game 4) because it was 2,500 seats that were taken up.”

Just wait until they get back to the real deal at MSG next week.

Brunson hugged team president Leon Rose before he exited through the tunnel to “MVP! MVP!” chants from the fans clad in orange-and-blue that stuck around to the end — ready for one more series ahead.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

DENVER (AP) — When Michael Porter Jr. watches the Minnesota Timberwolves, he sees a reflection of the Denver Nuggets from a year ago.

Talent-laden. Unselfish. Agressive.

“Just a team that believes they have all the pieces to do something special,” Porter said Friday. “They haven’t done it yet. You definitely see just the way they’re playing, just the hunger. So, we’re really excited to play them.”

Porter didn’t hesitate to connect the dots to Tim Connelly, the master team-builder who assembled Denver’s championship roster before bolting to Minneapolis two years ago and quickly assembling a roster designed to unseat his previous masterpiece.

“It’s pretty amazing, Tim Connelly, what he did here and what he’s done over there,” Porter said. “I’ll always be grateful to him. And it’s cool to see he’s gone over there and built another championship-caliber team.”

One that promises to give the reigning NBA champs all they can handle starting Saturday night in Denver.

The Nuggets are fresh off a five-game thumping of the Los Angeles Lakers that sent LeBron James to his earliest playoff exit ever and prompted coach Darvin Ham’s firing Friday.

The Wolves reached Round 2 for the first time in 20 years after dispatching the Phoenix Suns with the first sweep in franchise history — against a team that had swept them in the regular season.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone scoffed at the notion the Wolves flipped a playoff switch.

“They had the best record in the West most of the year. They have two All-Stars. They have the Sixth Man of the Year. They have a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. They have a Coach of the Year finalist. They have a guy who scored 50 points in the All-Star game,” Malone said.

“They’ve been great all season long.”

It looked like these two teams would finish 1-2 in the West but both stumbled on the final weekend and the Oklahoma City Thunder leapfrogged them to get the No. 1 seed with Denver second and Minnesota third. So, this matchup comes a round sooner than many figured.

“Do it the Minnesota way, take the toughest path to get a championship,” Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns said. “We’ve played a tremendous, explosive, highly offensive team in Phoenix who is really good and has had our number all year, and we found a way to win. Now in this second round we’ve got to go against guys that are playing at an extremely high level, an extremely disciplined level that they just showed against the Lakers.”

The Nuggets only outscored the Lakers by a total of 11 points in Round 1, but they came through in the clutch with four comebacks, three from double digits, and Jamal Murray hit a pair of game-winning buckets in the closing seconds of Games 2 and 5 at home.

“They have the championship pedigree,” Towns said. “So, they’ve shown their discipline. They’ve shown their ability to win close games, especially recently. So we have to be willing to play for 48 minutes at a high level, extremely disciplined basketball.”

Just because the Timberwolves have a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner at center in Rudy Gobert — who has been well on his way this season to winning a fourth — doesn’t mean the 7-foot-1 Frenchman is their best bet for defending two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who’s favored to win his third.

“I see the game not in a direct matchup way, but more in a global matchup way,” Gobert said. “So, just want to try to make him work.”

The Timberwolves prefer to put Gobert in a roaming role in the lane where he can alter shots at the rim, so the bulk of the work on Jokic – albeit a team effort – will likely fall to Towns.

“It’s awesome getting a chance to compete against the best, and especially guys who have been some of the best offensive players we’ve ever seen,” said Towns, who spent plenty of time defending Kevin Durant in Round 1.

The Wolves hope to have head coach Chris Finch in a second row on the bench following his knee surgery. Finch had his ruptured right patellar tendon repaired after a sideline collision with Mike Conley last week. Assistant coach Micah Nori has taken over in Finch’s absence.

Finch would likely join the team in the locker room for pregame and halftime meetings and watch the action in a suite if there’s not enough space for him on the sideline to safely extend his leg.