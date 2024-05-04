Time to get serious about teaching kids what youth athletics are all about

I still watch reruns of “Seinfeld.”

The TV show alleged to be about nothing actually highlights some key issues in its own comedic way, including an episode that featured Kramer practicing karate against children.

Unfair advantages in sports are not amusing, but “Seinfeld” made us laugh while showing the idiocy of Kramer dominating kids in his martial arts class. Later, the kids in Kramer’s karate class gang up on him in a dark alley and get their revenge. Exaggerated for entertainment value, yes, but the underlying injustice remains true.

Desire, effort, and heart elevate the best players. But the need exists for rules and coaching methods to provide as even a playing field as possible for all youth participants.

A player at a recent Little League game, although age appropriate for the minors, towered over everyone. His coach put him in to pitch and he threw harder than many older pitchers. The opponents were clearly intimidated.

Perhaps he is destined for greatness, but few youngsters at this level possess good control. They typically look more like Charlie Sheen’s “Wild Thing” character in “Major League,” especially when over-throwing.

What happened next was predictable, as two younger and smaller players were hit by pitched balls. The pitcher was upset, too. Although the damage was done, it was gratifying to see his coach console him.

That’s the kind of leadership and sportsmanship we need, and it is where common sense and quality coaching come into play.

The pitcher could have thrown at three-quarter or even half speed and still succeeded. He’d have better control and players would not fear getting into the batter’s box. Teaching him how to pitch rather than throw as fast as possible would not destroy his confidence, but encourage him to become better. There is more joy and sense of accomplishment in throwing strikes than in rocketing pitches off the backstop.

Most big kids are cognizant of their size and strength and careful about how they interact with others. They want to be part of the team, not a wrecking crew. Coaching them to play in a controlled manner won’t hinder their competitiveness, but teach them there is more to the game than brute strength.

At this age, it’s about teaching the basics of how to properly play the game. Winning is great, but secondary to providing a strong foundation the players can build upon as they move up to higher levels of competition.

The local Stingers Youth Wrestling Club and its coaches teach the right way. Their slogan is “We don’t lose. We learn.” That’s what youth sports are all about, and everyone can benefit from the Stingers approach.

Here’s another important truth. Youth athletic coaches are not there to, as Bruce Springsteen sang so well, relive their “Glory Days.” Their responsibility is to instruct, encourage, and allow the kids to fail as much as succeed. That’s how the kids get better.

Author Roger Kahn, writing in his classic book, “The Boys of Summer,” tells the story of pitcher Joe Black, retired from the Brooklyn Dodgers and taking his youth baseball team to a major league game. There, he sought out Casey Stengel and asked the great manager if he had any advice for his team. Stengel looked the kids over and told Black the best thing he could do was teach them how to lose properly.

That’s where Casey believed the most important lessons are, and he knew this better than most since he managed multiple World Series Champions and also the lowly 1962 New York Mets expansion team that lost 120 games.

Black was an educator, so he took Stengel’s advice seriously. On youth athletic fields across the country, however, we see many coaches stuck on winning at all costs instead of playing the game with honor and dignity. There is much more to athletics and competition than the final score, especially for young people.

When players reach their last year of Little League eligibility, they have devoted about seven years that started when they were playing tee-ball. They’ve proven their dedication and earned the right to enjoy their place at the top, but all too often are limited to playing only outfield and spending more innings on the bench than many younger teammates.

I’m in favor of earning what you get, but believe the entire picture must be considered when starting lineups are written and substitutions are made. Loyalty earns respect.

There are players of all levels of ability and proficiency. But if a coach shows a lack of confidence in a kid he’s been supposedly coaching for multiple seasons, that’s more of a reflection on the instruction than it is on the youngster. Too many kids leave organized youth sports broken, dejected and lacking confidence when they should be remembering those times as among the best in their lives.

When Green Bay Packers legendary coach Vince Lombardi said, “winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing,” he was talking about professional athletes, not kids taking their first few steps up the competition ladder. Still, many youth sports coaches play the games as though it’s the World Series, Super Bowl or World Cup final.

There is nothing wrong with trying to win. It is not as simple with youth athletics, though, and those coaches who do things the right way are to be commended. They win some games, but more importantly, they help develop good people. We need more coaches like them.

There is a famous sign encouraging Notre Dame football players to “play like a champion today,” not win at all costs. When we teach our young people to play like champions, no matter the outcome, there is no way they can lose.

Remember, we don’t lose, we learn.

David A. Jolley is a sports fan and historian, former player, coach and manager, a public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and author.