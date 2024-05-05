🔊 Listen to this

A day after losing by 11 runs to Wyoming Area, MMI Prep turned the tables on the Warriors on Saturday morning.

MMI scored six runs in the first inning and three more in the third to defeat Wyoming Area 10-1 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game.

Wyoming Area defeated MMI 12-1 in five innings on Friday afternoon. The teams played consecutive days due to a rainout in early April.

Andy Burns led MMI’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. He was also strong on the mound, striking out 11 and surrendering two hits in 6.1 innings. The Preppers had just four hits, but worked out 10 walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

David Fath had both Wyoming Area hits and drove in a run in the first inning.

Lake-Lehman 6, Honesdale 2

Lake-Lehman set the tone early, scoring four runs in the first inning of its non-conference win over the Hornets.

Tanner Evans had a pair of singles and scored a run for the Black Knights. Sam Finarelli, Von Voelker and Jake Evans each had an RBI. Chris Sholtis doubled.

Mountoursville 12, Holy Redeemer 1

The Royals managed just two hits as they lost a non-conference game to Montoursville, out of the top Class 4A teams in District 4.

Luke Kopec had a double for Holy Redeemer and scored in the first inning. Kayden Stevenson singled and had the RBI.

Mountoursville scored seven runs in the first inning and finished with 13 hits.

Dallas 11, Jim Thorpe 9

Dylan Geskey was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as Dallas posted a non-conference victory on the road.

Jack Leandri was 3-for-4 with two RBI. JJ Rischawy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Kaden Coyne doubled and drove in a run.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Dallas 9, Wyo. Valley West 8

Wyoming Valley West tied the score with four runs in the top of the seventh, but Dallas rallied to win in the bottom of the inning in a game played Friday night.

Jade Smith led off the bottom of seventh and made it to second on an error. Caitlin Mizzer was inserted as a pinch runner and scored on a single to right by Emma Fostock.

Fostock finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Audry Atherholt and Gio Smacchi each had a double.

Kyla Hand hit two home runs for Valley West and finished with three RBI. Madison Austra homered and had two RBI.

Loyalsock 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Undefeated Loyalsock scored an unearned run in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and go on to defeat Holy Redeemer.

Lauren Hayden had Redeemer’s only RBI when she scored Abby Williams in the second inning. Hayden had a double while Williams, Katie Genovese and Kaylee Gryboski had singles.

Redeemer’s Anne Carter pitched well in defeat. She limited Loyalsock, which had scored 10 or more runs in 11 of its 14 previous games, to three hits and a pair of unearned runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dallas 20, Lakeland 3

Ireland Walsh scored nine goals as Dallas rolled past Lakeland.

Ella English and Sarah Snowdon each had four goals. Gabby Rogaski had three goals and four assists.

Wyoming Seminary 16, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Violet Coates, Ellie Kersey, Kylie Romanchick and Sara Williams all scored three goals for Wyoming Seminary.

Aubrey Kuhl had both Wilkes-Barre Area goals.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 8, DeSales 3

Misericordia finished a sweep of its MAC Freedom Semifinals series with a win over DeSales.

Joe Comins had two hits and three RBI as the Cougars scored seven runs in the their last three at-bats to overcome an early deficit.

Jack Regenye had two hits, including a double, and Connor Maryniak and Brock Bollinger both doubled.

Steve Rinda scattered 10 hits over six innings to get the win with relief help from Tyler Leonard and Matt Lanzendorfer.

SOFTBALL

Wilkes swept, misses playoffs

Wilkes was swept by Drew 4-0 and 3-1, failing to qualify for the Landmark Conference playoffs.

Haylee Calaman, Hayden Calaman and Taylor Douple all had two hits in the shutout loss. Haylee Calaman had the lone RBI in the nightcap.

H.S. BASEBALL

MMI Prep 10, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder cf`3`0`0`0

Ma.Rusinchak lf`2`1`0`0

Vacula dh`3`0`0`0

Fath 2b-p`3`0`2`1

Kryeski p`0`0`0`0

Noone ss`3`0`0`0

Layland c`3`0`0`0

Speicher 1b`2`0`0`0

Pugliese p`1`0`0`0

Smith`1`0`0`0

Wiedl 2b`1`0`0`0

Mi.Rusinchak rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`2`1

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns p-ss`3`1`2`3

Skuba rf`4`0`1`0

Williams 3b`3`1`0`0

Pantages cf`2`1`0`0

Drobnock 1b`2`2`0`0

Horvat ss-p`2`1`0`1

Witner c`1`0`0`1

Pesotine`1`0`0`0

Radzwich dh`3`1`1`0

Lispi lf`2`1`0`0

Yenchko cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`23`10`4`5

Wyoming Area`100`000`0 — 1

MMI Prep`603`010`x — 10

2B — Burns.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Krogulski (L)`0.1`0`4`4`4`0

Pugliese`2.2`2`5`2`4`2

Fath`2.0`2`1`1`2`2

Kryeski`1`0`0`0`0`2

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Burns (W)`6.1`2`1`1`2`11

Horvat`0.2`0`0`0`0`0

Lake-Lehman 6, Honesdale 2

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

T.Evans 2b`3`1`2`0

Sholtis p-1b`4`0`1`0

Finarelli 1b-rf`4`0`1`1

Jenkins c`4`0`1`0

Jones 3b`3`1`0`0

J.Evans`1`1`0`1

L.Smith`2`0`0`0

Voelker ss`3`0`1`1

S.Smith rf-cf`3`0`0`0

Morris p`0`0`0`0

C.Smith lf`2`0`0`0

Gregor`1`0`1`0

Weaver cr`0`1`0`0

Mathes cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`30`6`7`3

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

N.Martin rf`4`0`1`0

Modrovsky cf`4`1`1`0

Greene 3b`4`0`2`0

Tonkin c`4`0`1`0

Ahern lf`4`0`0`0

Beisner 1b`3`1`2`0

Dressler `2`0`1`0

Tirney ss`3`0`0`0

Eisele 2b`3`0`2`1

L.Martin cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`2`10`1

Lake-Lehman`420`000`0 — 6

Honesdale`00`110`0 — 2

2B — Sholtis, Modrovsky, Beisner.

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sholtis`3`5`0`0`0`3

Morris (W)`4`5`2`2`1`0

Honesadale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Patrisso (L)`3`5`6`2`2`7

Nedwetzky`4`2`0`0`1`8

Montoursville 12, Holy Redeemer 1 (5 inn.)

Montoursville`AB`R`H`BI

Bowes 3b`4`2`3`2

Ranck ss`3`1`2`1

Wilson 1b`4`1`1`1

Aldenderfer p`4`0`1`1

Heddings c`3`1`1`0

Mussina lf`3`1`1`1

Kirby dh`3`2`3`1

Moore 2b`1`1`1`2

George cf`1`0`0`2

Neill p`1`0`0`0

Snyder cr`0`1`0`0

Menne cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`27`12`13`11

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec cf`2`1`1`0

Cisney ss`2`0`0`0

Quaglia dh`2`0`0`0

Gordon 1b`2`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`1`1

McDermott rf`2`0`0`0

Mazzarella 3b`1`0`0`0

Hurst 2b`2`0`0`0

Krakosky cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`1`2`1

Montoursville`703`20 — 12

Holy Redeemer`100`00 — 1

2B — Moore, Kopec. 3B — Bowes.

Montoursville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aldenfelder`1`1`1`1`4`1

Neill (W)`4`1`0`0`1`2

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Binker (L)`1`7`7`4`1`0

Yakimowicz`4`6`5`5`1`1

Dallas 11, Jim Thorpe 9

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`3`1`1`1

Paczewski ss`5`0`1`1

Coyne cf, p`4`2`1`1

Geskey 1b`4`1`2`3

Zangardi rf`2`1`1`0

Healey 3b, lf`5`1`1`0

Tinner DH`2`2`0`0

J. Rischawy lf, c`4`1`2`2

Leandri 2b`4`2`3`2

C. Richawy cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`33`11`12`10

Jim Thorpe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lazorick ss, 2b`4`0`2`2

Domski 2b, p`3`1`0`0

Schwartz 1b`4`0`1`0

Edwards cf`2`1`0`0

Antignani 3b`3`1`1`1

Schrantz p, ss`3`2`1`0

MoDavis c`4`1`1`0

Hubbard lf`4`1`1`2

Louk rf`3`2`3`1

Pastor p`1`0`0`0

Totals`31`9`10`6

Dallas`050`311`1-11

Jim Thorpe`110`250`0-9

2b – Geskey, J. Rischawy, Coyne, Schwartz.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vanvaklen`3.1`7`4`2`0`2

Ferretti`1`0`2`2`2`0

Healey (W)`2`0`0`0`0`2

Jim Thorpe`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Schrantz`3.1`8`8`6`2`2

Domski`2.2`3`1`1`2`1

Pastor`1`1`1`0`2`0

H.S. SOFTBALL

Dallas 9, Wyo. Valley West 8

(Friday night)

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`4`0`0`0

Hand cf`5`3`2`3

Ostroski lf`4`1`1`0

Austra c`4`1`2`2

Long 3b`5`0`2`0

Yenatevitch p`4`0`0`0

Geffert ss`4`0`0`0

Yurko 2b`4`1`1`0

Lynch dp`4`2`1`0

Warman fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`38`8`9`5

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Cruz p`4`0`1`0

Mizzer cr-pr`0`2`0`0

Eick ss`3`1`1`0

Comitz 1b`4`0`1`0

Porasky 3b`4`2`2`1

Smith cf`4`1`1`0

Fostock 2b`4`0`3`4

Atherholt rf`3`1`2`0

Smacchi lf`3`1`1`1

Riley c`3`1`1`2

Totals`32`9`13`8

Wyo. Valley West`120`010`4 – 8

Dallas`010`331`1 – 9

2B – Fostock, Atherholt, Smacchi. HR – Hand 2, Austra.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`6`13`9`9`4`3

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (W)`7`9`8`5`3`4

Loyalsock 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Loyalsock`AB`R`H`BI

B.Mileto lf`3`1`1`0

Ryder cf`2`0`0`0

A.Luxenberger 1b`3`0`1`0

Ray ss`3`0`0`0

M.Luxenberger c`3`0`0`0

S.Mileto rf`3`0`0`0

Domiano 3b`3`1`0`0

Kresock 2b`3`0`0`0

Fulp`3`0`1`0

Totals`26`2`3`0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Genovese c`3`0`1`0

Pecuch 3b`2`0`0`0

Boylan cf`3`0`0`0

Williams ss`3`1`1`0

Gryboski 1b`3`0`1`0

Carter p`3`0`0`0

Hayden rf`3`0`1`1

Stetz-Madden 2b`2`0`0`0

Lombardi lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Loyalsock`100`010`0 — 2

Holy Redeemer`010`000`0 — 1

2B — A.Luxenbrger, Hayden.

Loyalsock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Miller (W)`7`4`1`1`0`4

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`7`3`2`0`0`3