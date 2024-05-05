🔊 Listen to this

On Aug. 25, the Back Mountain Triathlon returns for its second year to Harveys Lake and the Back Mountain community. Over 300 athletes are expected, with many of those being first- time triathletes. The race this year will feature a new sprint distance, occurring at the same time as the original olympic length race; aqua bike and relay options are also offered.

Leading up to race day, the Back Mountain Triathlon Committee and the Times Leader will present a 17 week series that focuses on the future of triathlon through young athletes. Without them, the future of triathlon would be less optimistic. Each Sunday, the spotlight will highlight these young racers that are the future of triathlon in the Back Mountain and around the US.

Conrad Goeringer was the first-place male finisher of the inaugural Back Mountain Triathlon on Aug. 20, 2023, a finish that gave him the course record, setting a high bar to beat. This finish also created a unique circumstance for Goeringer: his victory coincided with bringing the triathlon back to his hometown after the race’s seven year hiatus and re-branding.

Conrad was born in Kingston, where his racing legs likely saw their first taste of speed running through backyards to visit friends or chasing the ice cream truck up the sidewalk. He moved to Carlisle, PA during high school, and on to Tennessee for college. He attended Vanderbilt University and continued his running career as a Division I athlete.

“I ran cross country at Vanderbilt, and also started cycling there,” Goeringer said. “The natural next step was to get into triathlons.”

“I like the variety,” Goeringer said. “There’s always something new to learn, it’s never boring.”

Variety and revival led him back to Harveys Lake last year.

“My Uncle had raced in the original (Wilkes-Barre) triathlon,” Goeringer said. “I know a lot of pros used to show up to the race, and I had heard from a few people that it was coming back.”

So after some quick planning, Conrad and his family, which included his then 4-month-old daughter, headed from Tennessee to Pennsylvania, and not just for homemade pumpkin pie.

While Goeringer’s uncle may have encountered some bovine obstacles in his race, his nephew saw clear skies and smooth roads.

“The swim was very straight forward,” Goeringer said. “The bike was beautiful, one of the prettier bike courses I’ve been on. The run course was challenging, but not impossible. Everything was well marked and easy to follow. It was well worth traveling to.”

High praise from an Ironman Kona finisher. Goeringer qualified for and finished the 2022 Ironman Championship in Hawaii with an impressive time of 9:26. Even more impressive, his overall Ironman PR of 8:58 which was earned in 2021 at Ironman Indiana.

The triathletes young and old, experienced and first-timers, local legends and out of town champions at the Back Mountain Triathlon were all racing alongside the incredibly accomplished Goeringer; you truly never know who you’ll be racing against. This diversity is one of the reasons he has become so ingrained in the sport.

“Lots of people can excel at it,” Goeringer noted. “Everyone has their own strength in the race, and everyone has a different body type that may be better suited to one of the three disciplines. Swimmers look different than runners.”

If you are thinking of racing the Back Mountain Triathlon, or any multi-sport race this year for the first time, the certified Ironman coach has some great advice.

“Don’t worry too much about the best equipment,” Goeringer said. “It’s all about the engine (you).”

“Keep it fun,” Goeringer admitted. “You’ll be consistent if you can find something to look forward to in every workout. There will be confidence boosting workouts, but the boring ones are also deposits in the fitness bank account.”

“Toe the line ‘puffy’,” Goeringer said. “Be well hydrated, and have your carbs topped off. I always have a bagel in the morning with peanut butter and a sports drink.”

According to Goeringer, it is imperative to stay neutral and control what’s in your control.

“A race can be a learning experience at worst, you can never have a bad race,” Goeringer said. “The races where things go wrong can be learning experiences and become really fun and fulfilling.”

“I’m optimistic about the growth of the sport,” Goeringer said. “Looking at age group numbers, the younger age groups are growing or at least staying steady.” As part of the 30-34 age group, Goeringer is still very much a part of the sport’s youth.

According to Goeringer, if you’re thinking about the Back Mountain Triathlon, “ it’s a great first experience.

“As soon as you do one, you’ll be hooked,” Goeringer said.

While the title of first finisher of the Back Mountain Triathlon has been rightfully claimed, there are still a number of firsts up for grabs, including your first triathlon. The active and fulfilling lifestyle of a triathlete is available to anyone willing to put in the time and focus. This year’s Back Mountain Triathlon opens that door even wider with the offering of a Sprint Course, in addition to its Olympic, Aquabike, and relay options.

Conrad has not yet decided if he’ll be defending his course record, or cheering on this local race from the Volunteer State. Regardless, August 25th will once again see the shores of Sandy Beach alive with nervous athletes ready to take on the “beautiful” Back Mountain Triathlon. Whether you train on the streets of Kingston like Conrad once did, or high in the Endless Mountains, there’s a place for you on the starting line, and Goeringer hopes you show up “puffy.”