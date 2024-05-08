🔊 Listen to this

Gianna Adams threw six hitless innings with 13 strikeouts as Pittston Area locked up a Division 1 championship with a 14-1 win over Crestwood in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Tuesday.

Sam Herbert launched a homer and drove in four runs, while Gabby Roman drove in three runs on two hits for the Patriots.

Jorja Snyder and Madison Mendrzycki had the lone hits for Crestwood, both coming in the last inning after Adams had been lifted.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Hazleton Area 6

The Wolfpack were able to hold on after taking a 7-0 lead after two innings. Madalyn McGuinness had three hits and drove in four runs for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Kayla Lagowy had a two-run home run for Hazleton Area.

Tunkhannock 16, Dallas 0

The Tigers had 18 hits and scored 14 of their runs in the final two innings to beat Dallas in five innings.

McKenzie Hannon allowed just one hit over five innings to earn the win, striking out 12. Allison Kinney and Lucy Karp each drove in four runs for Tunkhannock.

Carolyn Comitz had the only hit of the game for Dallas.

Holy Redeemer 16, Nanticoke Area 0

The Royals blew the game open with a 10-run third inning in a mercy-rule win over Nanticoke Area. Bella Boylan had a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Redeemer offense.

Abby Williams and Zoe Pecuch each had three hits for the Royals, who all together had 17 hits in four innings.

Northwest 14, Sullivan County 2

Addisyn Diltz drove in three runs to lead a hot Rangers offense to a win over Sullivan County.

Abygail Miller and Jenna Robaczewski had three hits each for Northwest. Robaczewski also earned the win on the mound for the Rangers.

BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 6, Lake-Lehman 5

Derek Miller’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning walked things off for Nanticoke Area. Miller had two hits and three RBI total, and also earned the win on the mound in relief.

Will Jenkins had two hits and drove in two runs for Lake-Lehman.

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Wyoming Valley West 1

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and cruised to a win over Valley West.

James Bottger threw a complete game for Wilkes-Barre Area, allowing just one run and striking out 12. Alex Hufford had three hits to lead the Wolfpack, also driving in a run.

John Richards had two hits and drove in the lone run for Valley West.

Hanover Area 4, Crestwood 3

The Hawkeyes scored two runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Crestwood in a non-divisional game.

Tyler Garrison had a double, single and an RBI for Hanover Area. Nick Schiel, Spencer Martinez and Nate Wright also had an RBI each.

Jeffrey Peck picked up the win in relief. Schiel had the save.

Chaz Wright was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Crestwood. Mason Czapla had a double and single. Dylan Domzalski had two hits and Zack Stavish singled and had an RBI.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 14, Crestwood 1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams p`3`0`2`2

Haas`1`0`0`0

Roman`3`0`2`3

Viglione`1`1`0`0

Mehal p`4`0`1`1

Ta. Stephenson`0`3`0`0

Antal`4`1`0`1

Herbert`5`1`1`4

Gorzkowski`4`2`3`0

To. Stephenson`5`1`1`0

Long`3`1`1`1

Colleran`1`1`1`0

Hintze`2`3`2`2

Sarf`1`0`0`0

Totals`37`14`14`14

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`0`0`0

Snyder c`3`1`1`0

Wisniewski cf`3`0`0`0

Toniatti 1b`3`0`0`0

Mendryzcki rf`3`0`1`1

Richards lf`3`0`0`0

Lenahan 2b`2`0`0`0

Stahlnecker 3b`1`0`0`0

Dejesus`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`2`1

Pittston Area`o5o`220`5 — 14

Hazleton Area`000`000`1 — 1

2B — Colleran, Mehal, Roman, Long, Gorzkowski. HR — Herbert.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`6`0`0`0`1`13

Mehal`1`2`1`1`0`2

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (L)`2`7`5`5`0`2

Stofko`5`7`9`4`6`0

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Hazleton Area 6

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Klesh`4`0`1`1

Williams`3`1`1`1

Flaim`3`0`1`2

Major`3`0`1`0

Lagowy`2`2`1`2

Tito`2`1`1`0

Meyers`1`0`0`0

Hoffman`4`1`1`0

Rodgers`2`0`1`0

Mummey`2`1`0`0

Totals`26`6`8`6

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

K. Martin`4`1`2`2

Prushinski`2`3`2`1

H. Martin`4`0`0`0

Contreras`1`0`0`0

Franco`4`0`2`0

George`0`0`0`0

Keating`3`3`3`0

McGuinness`4`1`3`4

Simko`4`0`3`1

Burke`3`1`1`0

Totals`29`9`16`8

Hazleton Area`002`112`0 — 6

Wilkes-Barre Area`520`020`x — 9

2B — Flaim, Hoffman, Klesh, K. Martin, Prushinski, Simko, Burke, McGuinness. HR — Lagowy.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Almeida (L)`7`16`9`0`0`0

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K. Martin (W)`3`4`3`0`2`1

Prushinski`4`4`3`0`0`3

Tunkhannock 16, Dallas 0 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Van Ness 3b`4`1`1`1

Milne`1`0`1`1

Kulsicavage cf`4`2`2`0

Hannon p`2`0`1`1

Patton ss`4`1`1`1

Waterman 2b`4`2`2`1

Bamberger 1b`4`2`2`1

Kinney lf`4`2`2`4

Bevan c`3`3`3`2

Karp rf`4`2`3`4

Powers pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`34`16`18`16

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Cruz p-ss`2`0`0`0

Maier cf`2`0`0`0

Comitz 1b`2`0`1`0

Porosky 3b`1`0`0`0

Smith p`1`0`0`0

Riley c`1`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Eick ss`1`0`0`0

Smacchi lf`2`0`0`0

Atherholt rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Tunkhannock`011`86 — 16

Dallas`000`00 — 0

2B — Bevan, Karp, Milne, Kulsicavage.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`5`1`0`0`2`12

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`4`12`10`9`0`2

Smith`1`6`6`6`0`1

Holy Redeemer 16, Nanticoke Area 0 (4 inn.)

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Genovese c`3`3`2`2

Pecuch 3b`4`4`3`1

Boylan cf`4`2`2`4

Williams ss`4`2`3`1

Gryboski 1b`2`1`1`1

Carter p`3`0`1`1

Hayden rf`3`1`1`2

Partington rf`1`0`0`0

Stetz-Madden`2`1`2`0

Brill 2b`2`0`0`0

Lombardi lf`2`1`1`0

Pius lf`1`1`1`0

Totals`31`16`17`12

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Clark cf`2`0`0`0

Nice p-1b`2`0`1`0

Johnson ss`2`0`1`0

Ruminski lf`1`0`0`0

Reed lf`0`0`0`0

Alles`1`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`2`0`1`0

Emel 1b`1`0`1`0

Spencer p`1`0`0`0

Verazin 2b`2`0`0`0

Percival 3b`1`0`0`0

Muhanmmad`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`4`0

Holy Redeemer`201o`4 — 16

Nanticoke Area`000`0 — 0

2B — Williams, Pecuch. HR — Boylan.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`4`4`0`0`0`8

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`3`13`12`1`1`2

Spencer`1`3`4`3`3`3

H.S. BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 6, Lake-Lehman 5 (8 inn.)

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Evans ss`4`1`1`0

Sholtis rf`5`0`0`0

Finarelli p-1b`4`1`1`0

Jenkins c`3`1`2`2

Naugle cf`3`0`1`0

Morris 1b`0`0`0`0

Ellis p`0`0`0`0

Evans dh`2`1`2`0

Egbert 2b`2`0`0`0

Plummer ph`1`0`1`1

Jones 3b`4`0`0`0

Mathis lf`2`0`0`0

L. Smith ph`1`0`0`0

Gregor ph`1`0`1`0

S. Smith pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`35`5`9`3

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Ball cf`2`2`0`0

Martinez 2b`2`1`0`0

Beggs ph`0`0`0`0

Wozniak p-ss`2`1`1`1

Miller ss-p`4`0`2`3

Shemanski c`3`0`1`0

Stachowiak 1b`3`0`2`1

Skordensky 3b`3`0`1`0

Krashnak lf`0`0`0`0

Weihbrecht dh`4`0`1`0

Raggi rf`2`2`2`0

Totals`25`6`10`5

Lake-Lehman`000`220`01 — 5

Nanticoke Area`201`100`02 — 6

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Finarelli`1.2`1`2`2`2`1

Ellis (L)`5.2`9`4`4`4`1

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak`6.2`8`4`3`5`6

Miller (W)`1.1`1`1`1`0`2

Wilkes-Barre Area 8, Wyoming Valley West 1

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Ruddy cf`4`0`0`0

Rivers ss`3`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`2`0`1`0

Dubaskas lf`1`0`0`0

Fetko lf`2`0`0`0

Klem 1b`3`1`1`0

Klosko`2`0`0`0

Hospodar 2b`2`0`0`0

Ragukas`1`0`0`0

Craig c`2`0`1`0

Davis`1`0`0`0

Richards rf`3`0`2`1

Staron pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`5`1

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`1`1`1

Hufford 2b`4`1`3`1

Bottger p`2`1`1`1

Howe ss`4`0`0`0

Fritz lf`3`0`1`0

Sincavage c`2`2`0`0

Jerez rf`3`1`1`0

Nah 1b`4`0`0`0

Jimenez Vinas`3`2`1`0

Totals`28`8`8`3

Wyo. Valley West`010`000`0 — 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`411`020`0 — 8

2B — Fritz, Hufford, Jerez.

Wyo. Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Shedlock (L)`2`4`5`1`2`2

Giza`3`4`3`3`3`3

Fine`1`0`0`0`1`1

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (W)`7`5`1`1`1`12

Hanover Area 4, Crestwood 3 (8 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cruz lf`2`0`0`0

Engleman cf`4`0`0`0

Schiel ss-p`3`1`1`1

Fallon 1b`2`1`0`0

Garrison dh`4`1`2`1

Martinez c`4`0`1`1

Kratz p-2b`2`0`1`0

Florek rf`1`0`0`0

Diaz rf`2`0`0`0

Wright 3b`4`1`1`1

Totals`28`4`6`4

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

McManus p-lf`5`0`1`0

Domzalski 3b`4`1`2`0

Wright ss`3`0`2`2

Wanchisen 2b`2`0`0`0

Miller 1b`4`0`1`0

Czapla cf`4`1`2`0

Wagaman dh`4`0`1`0

Stavish rf`3`1`1`0

Stortz c`3`0`1`0

Totals`30`3`11`3

Hanover Area`000`110`02 — 4

Crestwood`000`000`21 — 3

2B — Garrison, Czapla.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kratz`6.2`10`2`2`3`4

Peck (W)`0.2`2`1`1`1`0

Schiel (S)`0.2`0`0`0`1`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McManus`5`2`2`2`4`5

Fedak (L)`3`3`2`2`2`4