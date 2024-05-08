🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders greatly enjoyed their two-week road trip through the South, going 10-2 and surging atop the International League standings.

Finally back home, Rochester didn’t give them any chance to settle in.

The Red Wings stunned Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with four runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 8-5 victory to open their series on Tuesday at PNC Field. The loss ended a six-game win streak from the RailRiders’ sweep of Jacksonville.

A late rally saw the RailRiders score twice in the bottom of the ninth, but the early hole was too deep to dig out of, as two errors on the same play brought home two runs and Travis Blankenhorn followed with a two-run homer.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got two runs back in the second thanks to a Blankenhorn errors and a Jeter Downs sac fly. Rochester made it 6-2 in the top of the fourth before Caleb Durbin singled home a run in the home half.

The Red Wings led 8-3 in the ninth when Durbin hit a second RBI single before scoring himself on a T.J. Rumfield double. Carlos Narvaez struck out and Jose Rojas popped it up to end the game.

Starter Will Warren took the loss, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in three innings.

Durbin, Oscar Gonzalez and Luis Gonzalez had two hits apiece for the RailRiders.

The series continues Wednesday with an 11:05 a.m. start in Moosic.