🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — In the quest for an unbeaten conference season and a Wyoming Valley Conference title, Crestwood saved arguably its toughest test for last.

The Comets rose to the occasion against one-loss Wyoming Seminary, defeating the Blue Knights 9-6 to win the conference championship and cap off a 14-0 run through the WVC.

“It’s kind of neat to see things come full circle. … Sem ruled the whole conference for years,” Crestwood coach Russ Kile said. “It makes the whole package worthwhile.”

Thursday’s game was not only a de facto conference championship game, but the winner would be almost certainly locked into the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs, as well.

With so much at stake, Crestwood was able to showcase its depth and its defense to overcome Wyoming Seminary.

Jackie Gallagher had four goals, and Jordan Andrews added three for the Comets, who played the second half without the services of leading scorer Gia Caporuscio after the freshman sustained an injury and left the game.

Caporuscio was able to score two goals in the first quarter before leaving the game, and helped her Comets stay level with Sem 3-3 through one.

Crestwood’s defense began to settle in, only allowing three more goals total over the remaining three quarters. The Comets were able to bottle up Sem freshman phenom Ellie Kersey for the most part, Kersey scoring two goals and assisting on another but going quiet after halftime.

“We couldn’t ask for more from the defense,” Kile said. “We talked with them a few times about getting back to basics. …Sometimes we get a little bit heavy on tactics.”

The difference in the contest came down to these stretches where Wyoming Seminary’s offense couldn’t find their openings.

Crestwood had no such trouble, as Gallagher and Andrews got into space and found their shots consistently enough to pull the Comets away.

The duo combined for all six of Crestwood’s goals across the second and third quarters, the window where the Comets began to put separation between them and Sem.

“I think it was important for our team to stay calm and keep our composure,” Gallagher said. “We’ve been working on moving and trusting our teammates to handle the ball, so I think patience really came into play.”

Patience proved a huge virtue for the Comets in the final quarter, a scoreless 12 minutes that saw Crestwood win control of the ball and hold onto it for almost the entire quarter, only ceding possession after an Andrews shot attempt with about a minute left and the game well in hand.

With the latest update to the district power rankings late Thursday night, the win did indeed leap Crestwood over Sem into the top seed ahead of next week’s playoffs. The Comets will be looking for their fourth straight Class 2A district title.