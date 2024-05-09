🔊 Listen to this

McKenzie Hannon threw a no-hitter as Tunkhannock defeated Wyoming Valley West 12-0 in five innings Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Hannon faced the minimum 15 batters. She struck out six and walked one.

Lucy Karp had four RBI and Kayden Bamberger had three for Tunkhannock. Allison Kinney was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Addisyn Waterman doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Makenzie Bevan had a double and a single.

Crestwood 13, Dallas 0

Brooke Lenahan held Dallas to three hits and Olivia Mitchell and Kayla Wisniewski homered as Crestwood won in five innings.

Mitchell and Wisniewski each finished with two RBI. Jorja Snyder doubled and had two RBI. Madison Mendrzycki and Alexa Toniatti each had two RBI.

Emma Fostock had a double and single for Dallas. Abby Cruz doubled.

Pittston Area 10, Hazleton Area 0

Julia Mehal had three RBI and Marina Antal had a double and two RBI as Pittston Area won in five innings.

Tori Stephenson had two hits and two RBI for the Patriots. Julia Long had a double. Winning pitcher Gianna Adams struck out 10 and surrendered two hits.

Elia Tito had a double for Hazleton Area.

Northwest 15, CMVT 0

Jenna Robaczewski pitched a three-inning no-hitter as the Rangers defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Callie Moyer had a double and three RBI. Taite Gunther also had three RBI.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 2

Matt Rusinchak pitched a complete-game two-hitter as Wyoming Area defeated Hanover Area in six innings to force a tie atop Division 2 with Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Area and Holy Redeemer will play next week to decide the Division 2 championship. The date and site of the game hasn’t been determined.

Rusinchak also helped his cause at the plate with three RBI. David Fath and Chase Speicher also had two RBI each.

Tyler Garrison had a double for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Sam Finarelli hit a solo homer in the first inning for Lake-Lehman, but Wyoming Seminary starter Teddy Kraus shut out the Black Knights the rest of the way.

Kraus finished with six strikeouts and allowed four hits. Finarelli also had a double.

Colin Donovan had a triple and Seminary’s only RBI. Leo Nockley tripled and scored a run. Hayden Vought had a pair of singles for the Blue Knights’ other hits.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Sam Barrouk shut out Pittston Area over 4.1 innings and Connor Healey finished up on the mound in Dallas’ victory.

Barrouk surrendered three hits and fanned four. Gavin Adamski was 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Mountaineers. Dylan Geskey also had an RBI.

Drew DeLucca had two of Pittston Area’s four hits.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Crestwood 2

James Bottger was 3-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBI as the Wolfpack finished the regular season by winning five of their final six games.

Derek Nah had a double, single and two RBI for Wilkes-Barre Area. Alex Hufford was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and also threw a complete game.

Connor Wagaman had two singles and Trevor Miller had a double for Crestwood.

Selinsgrove 5, Wyoming Valley West 2

Selinsgrove scored all its runs in the first two innings in a win over Wyoming Valley West.

The Seals finished with just three hits, but starter Ben Gearhart limited Valley West to two hits in pitching a complete game.

Jake Dubaskas and Dan Escalante each had a single for Valley West. Jacob Fine threw for shutout inning in relief.

Hazleton Area 7, Central Mountain 1

Hazleton Area jumped to a 6-0 lead after two innings in its non-conference win against Central Mountain.

Chris Florentino had a triple and an RBI for the Cougars. Logan Hearity, Nick Ledger, Shea Higgins, Dom Marino and Richie Rossi all had one RBI.

Holy Redeemer 6, North Pocono 5

Alex Gordon had two RBI as Holy Redeemer picked up a non-conference win on the road.

Drew Cisney was 2-for-3 while Nick Mazzarella doubled.

BOYS LACROSSE

Minisink Valley 11, Delaware Valley 10

Peyton LaRocco had seven goals and two assists for Delaware Valley, which lost a non-conference game in overtime to Minisink Valley of New York.

Tyler Husejnovic had two goals and Noah Rabolli had three assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dallas 17, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Davyn Bonvie and Ireland Walsh each scored four goals for Dallas while Emerson Rivera scored three times.

Sarah Snowdon had two goals for the Mountaineers.

Elizabeth Pachucki scored three goals and Aubrey Kuhl had two for Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Trojans knocked off rival Hanover Area 25-8, 25-18, 25-17.

Top players for Nanticoke Area were Liam Mullery (15 kills, 7 service points), Brady Rushton (25 assists), Jayden Teron (17 service points, 12 digs) and Zachary Zubritski (9 service points, 7 digs, 5 kills).

Tunkhannock 3, Wyo. Valley West 0

Tunkhannock swept the Spartans. Game scores were available.

Luke Hutchins (8 kills, 9 service points), Marcus Binner (7 kills, 8 service points), Zachary McBain (13 kills, 2 blocks), Logan Zdaniewicz (20 assists) and Tyler Shygelski (7 kills) paced the win.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 12, Wyo. Valley West 0 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Van Ness 3b`5`0`1`0

Kulsicavage cf`2`3`0`0

Hannon p`4`1`1`0

Patton ss`2`2`1`1

Waterman 2b`3`2`2`2

Bamberger 1b`2`2`1`3

Kinney lf`4`1`3`2

Bevan c`2`1`2`0

Karp rf`3`0`2`4

Totals`27`12`13`12

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`2`0`0`0

Hand cf`2`0`0`0

Ostroski lf`2`0`0`0

Austra c`1`0`0`0

Long 3b`2`0`0`0

Yenalevitch p`2`0`0`0

Geffert ss`1`0`0`0

Yurko 2b`1`0`0`0

Lynch`1`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`211`35 — 12

Wyo. Valley West`000`00 — 0

2B — Bevan, Waterman.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`5`0`0`0`1`6

Wyo. Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`5`13`12`9`6`0

Crestwood 13, Dallas 0 (5 inn.)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Cruz p`3`0`1`0

Maier`2`0`0`0

Comitz`3`0`0`0

Porasky`2`0`0`0

Smith`2`0`0`0

Fostock`2`0`2`0

Eick`1`0`0`0

Berecin`1`0`0`0

Smacchi`1`0`0`0

Riley`1`0`0`0

Antall`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`3`0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`3`2`0

Snyder c`4`3`3`2

Wisniewski 2b`2`2`1`2

Daisey 2b`1`0`0`0

Toniatti 1b`3`1`1`2

Mendrzycki rf`3`0`1`2

Richards cf`3`0`0`0

Lenahan p`2`0`0`0

Yohey`1`0`0`0

Mitchell lf`3`2`3`2

DeJesus`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`13`11`10

Dallas`000`00 — 0

Crestwood`255`1 — 13

2B — Fostock, Cruz, Snyder. HR — Mitchell, Wisniewski.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`2.2`7`11`5`2`0

Berecin`1.1`4`2`1`0`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (W)`5`3`0`0`3`2

Pittston Area 10, Hazleton Area 0 (5 inn.)

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Lagowy ss`2`0`0`0

Klesh 1b`2`0`0`0

Hoffman c`2`0`1`0

Major`2`0`0`0

Williams cf`2`0`0`0

Mummey 3b`2`0`0`0

Tito 2b`2`0`1`0

Flaim lf`2`0`0`0

Rodgers rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams p`3`1`3`0

Roman rf`3`2`2`1

Colleran`1`0`0`1

Mehal`2`1`1`3

Antal lf`3`2`1`2

Herbert ss`3`0`0`1

Gorzkowski 1b`3`0`0`0

To.Stephenson 3b`3`0`2`2

Long 2b`3`0`1`0

Hintze cf`2`2`1`0

Ta.Stephenson cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`26`10`11`10

Hazleton Area`000`00 — 0

Pittston Area`004`51 — 10

2B — Tito, Antal, Long. 3B — Adams.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Almeida (L)`3.2`10`9`9`3`1

Sharkey`0.1`1`1`0`0`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`5`2`0`0`0`10

H.S. BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 1 (6 inn.)

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder c`1`1`0`1

Ma.Rusinchak p`5`1`2`3

Fath 2b`4`1`1`2

Smith`4`0`0`0

Noone ss`2`2`1`0

Layland c`3`0`0`0

Rogish lf`3`3`2`0

Speicher 1b`3`1`2`2

Mi.Rusinchak rf`1`3`1`1

Totals`26`12`9`9

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cruz lf`2`0`0`0

Florek`1`0`0`0

Engleman p-cf`3`0`0`0

Schiel ss`3`0`1`0

Fallon 1b`2`0`0`0

Garrison p`2`0`1`0

Martinez cf-p`2`1`0`0

Kratz c`2`0`0`1

Peck 2b`2`0`0`0

Wright 3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`2`1

Wyoming Area`110`433 — 12

Hanover Area`010`000 — 1

2B — Ma.Rusinchak, Garrison.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ma.Rusinchak (W)`6`2`1`0`0`3

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Engleman (L)`3`1`4`3`7`1

Martinez`2`4`5`3`2`1

Garrison`1`4`3`3`1`0

Wyoming Seminary 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Nockley ss`3`1`1`0

Donovan cf`2`0`1`1

Evan 3b`3`0`0`0

Vought 1b`2`1`2`0

Behrens`3`0`0`0

Vodzak c`4`0`0`0

Aponek rf`2`1`0`0

Fenster 2b`2`0`0`0

Aiello lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`4`1

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

T.Evans ss`3`0`0`0

Jenkins c`3`0`0`0

Finarelli 1b`3`1`2`1

Sholtis rf`3`0`0`0

Naugle p`2`0`1`0

J.Evans`3`0`0`0

C.Smith lf`1`0`0`0

Plummer`1`0`0`0

L.Smith`1`0`0`0

Jones 3b`2`0`1`0

Mathes 3b`0`0`0`0

Purdy cf`1`0`0`0

Gregor`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Wyo. Seminary`000`021`0 — 3

Lake-Lehman`100`000`0 — 1

2B — Finarelli. 3B — Nockley, Donovan. HR — Finarelli.

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus (W)`7`4`1`1`1`6

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Naugle (L)`7`4`3`0`4`3

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

DeLucca cf`4`0`2`0

D.Innamorati lf`3`0`1`0

Giardina ss`3`0`0`0

Aftewicz c`3`0`0`0

Barr p-dh`2`0`0`0

Widdick 2b`3`0`0`0

Tonte 3b`2`0`0`0

Wardecki 1b`2`0`0`0

Cerasaro 1b`0`0`0`0

Mead rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`25`0`4`0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Coyne cf`2`2`0`0

Paczewski ss`3`1`1`0

Adamski c`4`0`3`3

Geskey 1b`4`0`1`1

Healey 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Tinner dh`3`0`1`0

Rischawy lf`2`2`1`0

Leandri 2b`2`0`1`0

Totals`25`5`8`4

Pittston Area`000`000`0 — 0

Dallas`100`112`x — 5

Pitston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (L)`4.0`5`3`1`2`6

Johnson`1.1`2`2`2`2`2

Laskowski`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`4.1`3`0`0`0`4

Healey (S)`2.2`1`0`0`0`1

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Crestwood 2

W-B Area`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`1`2`0`0

Matos`1`0`1`0

Hufford p`4`3`2`1

Shaver`1`0`0`0

Bottger 2b`3`2`3`3

Tarreto`1`0`0`0

Howe ss`3`1`0`1

Cour`1`0`0`0

Fritz lf`4`1`1`1

Jerez rf`3`0`1`0

Sincavage c`4`0`0`0

Nah 1b`3`0`2`2

Stahovic`0`0`0`0

Jimenez Vinas 3b`4`0`0`0

Totals`33`9`10`8

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Czapla cf`3`0`0`0

Domzalski 3b`3`0`0`0

Muth 3b`0`0`0`0

Wright ss`3`1`1`0

Miller 1b`3`0`1`0

Wanchisen 2b`2`0`0`0

Brown`0`1`0`0

Wagaman`3`0`2`0

McManus lf`3`0`0`0

Swank`0`0`0`0

Mylet c`3`0`1`1

Stortz rf`2`0`0`0

O’Donnell rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`5`1

Wilkes-Barre Area`321`102`0 — 9

Crestwood`000`000`2 — 2

2B — Nah, Bottger, Miller. 3B — Bottger.

W-B Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hufford (W)`7`5`2`2`2`4

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Litchkofski (L)`3.1`7`7`4`2`5

Duffy`3.2`3`2`1`1`6

Selinsgrove 5, Wyo. Valley West 2

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers ss`3`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`3`1`1`0

Ruddy cf`2`0`0`0

Giza 1b`3`0`0`0

Dubaskas lf`2`0`1`0

Klem dh`2`0`0`0

Richards rf`1`1`0`0

Staron`1`0`0`0

Hospodar 2b`2`0`0`0

Davis`1`0`0`0

Craig c`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`2`2`0

Selinsgrove`AB`R`H`BI

Hicks c`3`2`0`0

Domaracki cf`3`1`1`1

Gearhart p`1`0`0`1

Teats rf`2`0`0`1

Richter ss`2`0`0`0

Santiago dh`1`0`0`0

Parker 3b`3`0`0`0

Kline 2b`3`1`1`0

Landis 1b`3`1`1`0

Abrahims cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`5`3`3

Wyo. Valley West`000`110`0 — 2

Selinsgrove`230`000`x — 5

2B — Domaracki.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Taveras (L)`2`2`5`2`2`0

Fine`4`1`0`0`2`2

Selinsgrove`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gearhart (W)`7`2`2`1`3`8

Hazleton Area 7, Central Mountain 1

Central Mtn.`AB`R`H`BI

G.Fravel ss`4`1`0`0

Grenninger rf`4`0`2`0

Walker 3b`3`0`1`0

Sprague`1`0`0`0

E.Fravel 1b`3`0`0`0

Beard`1`0`0`0

Probst c`3`0`0`1

Moyd dh`4`0`2`0

Seltzer 2b`0`0`0`0

Foltz cf`2`0`0`0

Lavelle 2b-p`3`0`0`0

Maldonado lf`2`0`1`0

Totals`30`1`6`1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hearity lf`2`2`0`1

Florentino rf`3`2`1`1

Collevechio rf`0`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`2`1`0`0

Gil Pena 3b`0`0`0`0

Ledger c`2`0`0`1

Balay c`0`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`3`1`1`1

Marino p-dh`3`0`1`1

Rossi cf`2`0`1`1

Soquiel cf`0`0`0`0

Aponick ss`2`1`1`0

Diaz ss`0`0`0`0

Racho 1b`2`0`0`0

Schmidt cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`7`5`6

Central Mountain`001`000`0 — 1

Hazleton Area`421`000`x — 7

3B — Florentino.

Central Mtn.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Myers (L)`1.1`3`6`5`3`1

Bower`1.0`0`1`1`3`0

Lavelle`3.2`2`0`0`3`2

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Marino`3.2`3`1`0`2`7

Perkosky (W)`3.0`3`0`0`1`3