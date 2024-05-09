🔊 Listen to this

PHOENIX — Frank Vogel’s tenure as coach of the Phoenix Suns is done after one disappointing season that ended without a playoff victory.

The franchise fired the 50-year-old Vogel on Thursday, less than two weeks after getting swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team,” Suns general manager James Jones said in a statement. “We appreciate Frank’s hard work and commitment.”

Vogel was hired last summer with much fanfare and charged with leading the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The group had some good moments, but was never quite able to gel.

Beal was hurt for much of the first half of the season. Even when he returned, the Suns were plagued by turnovers and a thin bench. Vogel said before Game 4 against the Wolves that he’s “got the full support of (owner) Mat Ishbia” and expected to be back for a second season.

Now he’s out of a job.

Vogel always seemed like a strange fit for the Suns, even though he won a championship with the Lakers in 2020 in the Florida bubble. He was a defensive-minded coach in charge of a team that’s strength was offense. All season, it felt like the coach was searching for answers.

“You reflect back on the season, we were just inconsistent with our play and the style of play that we wanted,” Durant said after the playoff sweep. “But I think guys will dig deep this summer, work on what they need to work on individually, the coaches will make adjustments because we’ve got stuff on film from all season on who we can be.”

Booker and Durant are among the 12 players who will represent the U.S. at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Ishbia has been unafraid to make big changes in his 1 1/2 years leading the franchise. He dealt for Durant at the trade deadline last season, blowing up a roster that had made the Finals in 2021. He also fired coach Monty Williams and added Beal last summer in another huge trade.

Those big changes have led to mostly big disappointment.

Now the franchise will be looking for its third head coach in three seasons. Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer — who beat the Suns in the 2021 Finals — is among the potential candidates.

“We are here to win a championship and last season was way below our expectations,” Jones said. “We will continue to evaluate our operation and make the necessary changes to reach our championship-caliber goals. We all take accountability, and it’s my job, along with Josh and ownership, to build a championship team.”

Jones doesn’t have much room to maneuver with the roster under the league’s salary cap unless major changes are made. Durant, Booker and Beal all have big salaries and Grayson Allen just received a $70 million, four-year extension.

The Suns finished the regular season with a 49-33 record, earning the No. 6 seed to narrowly avoid the play-in tournament.

Vogel has a 480-422 record over 12 seasons with the Pacers, Lakers and Suns.

HORNETS HIRE LEE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets named Charles Lee as their head coach on Thursday, hoping he’ll turn around the long-struggling NBA franchise.

The 39-year-old Lee joins the Hornets after serving as the Boston Celtics top assistant coach. Lee will complete the Celtics’ playoff run before joining the Hornets on a full-time basis. Lee spent five seasons under Mike Budenholzer before joining the Celtics last summer.

Lee received a four-year deal from the Hornets, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not made public.

Lee replaces Steve Clifford, who announced before the end of the regular season that he was stepping down as Hornets coach after two seasons in his second stint with the club. The Hornets finished 21-61 this season, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the league’s third-worst record.

“The Hornets have a talented young core of players and I’m excited about our future and what we can build here,” Lee said. “There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work.”

Lee is well respected in NBA circles as a potential rising star in the coaching ranks.

He led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2020-21 NBA championship as an associate head coach. Throughout his 10 NBA seasons, Lee’s teams have accumulated a 510-291 (.637) regular-season record, reached the playoffs nine times, captured seven division titles and earned five Eastern Conference No. 1 seeds.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

KNICKS AT PACERS

• New York leads 2-0. Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN

• NEED TO KNOW: Carlisle doesn’t complain often about officiating, but after two physical games in New York he felt his team got the short end of the whistles and publicly called out the refs. The Pacers backed him by sending 78 plays to the league office for review, and now all eyes will be on the foul totals when the series shifts to Indiana’s home court.

• KEEP AN EYE ON: Rebounding. Even before this Eastern Conference semifinal series started, Carlisle said repeatedly his team needed to match New York’s ruggedness around the rim. But in the second halves of the first two games, the Pacers frequently failed to finish defensive stops because they couldn’t come up with key rebounds. The Knicks have an 84-66 edge on the glass in the series.

• INJURY WATCH: Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who missed the final 15 minutes of the first half in Game 2 with a right foot injury, returned for the second half to play through the discomfort. He’s listed as questionable. The Knicks have ruled out forward OG Anunoby with an injured left hamstring, thinning a rotation that’s already shortened by the absence of Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson. The Pacers listed All-Star Tyrese Haliburton as questionable with lower back spasms.

• PRESSURE IS ON: Carlisle. The Pacers’ first-round triumph over Milwaukee required wins in all three of their home games and gave Carlisle a playoff series victory for the first time since he led the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA championship.

NUGGETS AT T-WOLVES

• Minnesota leads 2-0. Game 3, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• NEED TO KNOW: After recording the franchise’s first four-game series sweep in the first round against the Suns, the Timberwolves are halfway to another one. They’ll get four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert back, too, after he missed Game 2 for the birth of his son.

• KEEP AN EYE ON: Edwards and Towns. The All-Star duo has five playoff games with 25-plus points apiece, a franchise record.

• INJURY WATCH: Murray has been playing through a strained left calf. He’s listed as questionable for Game 3 for the Nuggets, along with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (bruised right abdomen) and backup Reggie Jackson (bruised left calf).

• PRESSURE IS ON: Nikola Jokic. The announcement of his third NBA MVP award came at an awkward time with the Nuggets reeling from their Game 2 meltdown. The Serbian superstar had only 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting in Game 2.