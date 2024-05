🔊 Listen to this

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe is out as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, fired Thursday after another early exit from the NHL playoffs.

The move had been expected after Toronto lost to rival Boston in Game 7 last weekend, the fourth time in five years under Keefe that the team has lost in the first round. The Maple Leafs won just one playoff series since Keefe took over in November 2019.

“Today’s decision was difficult,” general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. “Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man. However, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal.”

In a video message posted on social media, Keefe said he was forever grateful for the opportunity to coach the Maple Leafs, which he called “a dream come true for a boy from Brampton,” his home outside Toronto. He also acknowledged how the results were not exactly what he dreamed up.

“I didn’t get it done in the playoffs,” Keefe said. “I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job. I didn’t get it done. It’s the reality of the business, and I accept it.”

After the league’s 19th coaching change since the end of the 2022-23 season, the team said the search for Keefe’s replacement will begin immediately. Treliving and other members of management are expected to address reporters Friday about the coaching change and other end-of-season topics.

Keefe, 43, joined the organization in 2015 as coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies thanks in large part to his junior hockey connection to then-assistant general manager Kyle Dubas, who was promoted and spent five season as GM before being fired last year. Keefe replaced Mike Babcock when Dubas fired him weeks into the 2019-20 season.

What followed were some excellent regular seasons and trips to the playoffs without much else to show for it. Coached by Keefe and with a core led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and John Tavares, the Leafs went 16-21 in the postseason.

Earlier this week, Keefe said that while he accepts responsibility for expectations not being met, his confidence in the group’s — and his own — ability to succeed was at an all-time high.

“Now more than ever, I believe in myself and our team,” Keefe said. “That I will win and our team will win.”

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The Florida Panthers know what awaits them on Friday night. A fired-up crowd in Boston, an angry bunch of Bruins, probably a good amount of chirping and a tension the likes of which can only be created during the NHL playoffs.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk can’t wait.

“The best time of year,” Tkachuk said. “Everybody knows that.”

Game 3 of a knotted-up Eastern Conference second-round series between the Panthers and Bruins is Friday in Boston, the teams splitting the first two games in Florida — and tensions ran hot in Game 2. Tkachuk and Bruins star David Pastrnak fought in the third period, a rarity for offensive stars. It was just the third fighting penalty of the season for Tkachuk, and Pastrnak’s first since March 2018.

Florida won 6-1 and the only people busier than the ones logging the goals were the ones logging the penalty minutes, with 12 misconducts getting handed out in the third period alone.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any spillover to the next game,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “They’re two teams that are rivals. We played each other last year, playing each other this year, it’s going to be a series. And what I’m really proud of, I’m proud of Pasta. There’s so many guys out there pushing after a whistle when the linesmen are there. Pasta and Tkachuk, they just went out there and fought. That’s what you like. You like your hockey players to be competitors.”

Also Friday, Game 2 will happen in Vancouver between the Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver erased a three-goal deficit to win 5-4 in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

“It’s a resilient group,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Sometimes we’re not pretty. Sometimes things happen. But I just feel like it’s a real close group.”