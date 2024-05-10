🔊 Listen to this

Friday night’s Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game has been postponed as a result of inclement weather, the team announced this afternoon.

The RailRiders were set to take on the Rochester Red Wings in the fourth of a six-game home set at PNC Field.

Friday’s game will now be played on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 2:05 p.m., with PNC Field gates scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m.

The RailRiders and Red Wings will play two seven-inning games, the second of which will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a RailRiders pickleball paddle.

Tickets for Friday’s postponed game can be exchanged for any RailRiders home game with the exceptions of the May 22 and July 4 games.