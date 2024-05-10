🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer prevailed in a matchup of two of the top Class 2A boys volleyball schools in District 2, sweeping Mountain View on Friday night. Set scores were 25-14, 25-13 and 25-14.

Joshua Rocha had 18 kills, and Johnnathan Rocha added 14 kills for Holy Redeemer.

Hazleton Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

The Cougars wrapped up their regular season with a sweep of Lackawanna Trail. Set scores were 25-15, 25-10, and 25-21 all in favor of Hazleton Area.

Ronny Rodriguez had 32 assists and seven service points for Hazleton Area.

COLLEGES

Wilkes men’s basketball adds new assistant to staff

The Colonels announced Friday that Willie Hope would be joining the men’s basketball staff as an assistant, and would also be the school’s director of intramurals.

“We are excited to welcome Willie to Wilkes,” Wilkes coach Izzi Metz said through the school. “He brings great experience having worked at two outstanding programs in the region and I am excited for him to work with our players and continue to help us elevate our program.

Hope spent last season as an assistant at Lebanon Valley College, and was on the staff at Messiah College as a grad assistant for two years before that. He played at Messiah from 2014-18 and was named a team captain his senior year.