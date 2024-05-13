🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Conference teams occupy three of the top four and five of the top seven seeds in Class 2A for the District 2 Boys Tennis Doubles Championships, which are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Kirby Park.

Bill Hall and Ansurali Atabayev from WVC team champion and district team finalist Wyoming Seminary form the top-seeded team.

Hall-Atabayev reached the final a year ago before falling to Scranton Prep’s Akhilesh Velaga-Ethan Borick 7-6 (7-2), 7-5). Borick is this year’s Class 2A singles champion, making him ineligible for the doubles tournament.

Luca Argenio from Wyoming Area, who went unbeaten in the WVC at No. 1 singles and reached the District 2 singles final, is paired with Christian Abromavage for the second-seeded team.

Also seeded in Class 2A from the WVC are: Jon Florencio-Nate Linnen, Dallas, fourth; Frank Klimovitz-Jacob Ohrin, Holy Redeemer, sixth; and Christopher Ramos-Pablo Otero, Wyoming Seminary, seventh.

District team champion Scranton Prep has David Ved-Matthew Cohen seeded third and David Geyfman-Dylan Tost eighth. Alex Harrison-Ray Zhang from Holy Cross are fifth.

There are 26 doubles teams entered in the tournament, which opens Monday at 9 a.m. and will continue through three rounds. The semifinals and finals are set to return to Kirby Park, weather permitting, Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Abington Heights and Delaware Valley account for the top four seeds in Class 3A, which will begin Monday at 9 a.m. with 21 teams playing at the nearby Wilkes University courts.

There are six teams seeded in Class 3A, with the fifth and sixth teams coming from the WVC. Wilkes-Barre Area’s Michael Hamel-Harold Stella are fifth and Crestwood’s Sean Rossi-Tommy Biscotti are sixth.

Class 3A is expected to move to Kirby Park for Tuesday’s action.

Domenic Peters, who reached the final with Sam Christman last season, will join William Arp to form the top-seeded team from Abington Heights in Class 3A. The Comets, who are unbeaten champions of the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 3A, have Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell seeded third.

Delaware Valley’s Christan Perunsky-Ty Bates are second and Alex Mullen-Alex Corcoran are fourth.

Champions of each tournament qualify to play in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships in Hershey.