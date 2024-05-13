🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders battled the Rochester Red Wings for a 6-4 win on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. The team took the series four games to two and now holsd a Minor League best 27 wins on the season.

The RailRiders plated two in the bottom of the first inning to get an early lead. Caleb Durbin and T.J. Rumfield each smacked a base hit to put runners on the corners. As Rumfield stole second, Durbin raced home for a steal of his own to plate the first run of the game. Greg Allen followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

SWB added another in the third. Rumfield reached on an error and immediately scored on a Carlos Narvaez double.

Major League rehabber Joey Gallo led off the fourth with a walk. Drew Millas put a ball in play to score Rochester’s first run of the game. After Jake Alu walked to reach, Stone Garrett hit into a fielder’s choice to get within one.

Again it was Durbin and Rumfield creating offense for the RailRiders. Durbin singled to reach and moved over on a knock from Everson Pereira. Again Rumfield laced an RBI single to right for a 4-2 advantage.

In the following frame, the Red Wings inched closer. Nationals No. 2 prospect James Wood had a base hit and Gallo walked to get on. Millas smacked a double for a run scoring Wood, but the RailRiders defense nabbed Gallo at the plate to limit the damage.

However, the visitors worked the RailRiders for the tying run in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 3-0) missed a free pass to Pennsylvania native Travis Blakenhorn for a 4-4 tie.

The RailRiders turned on the bats in the bottom half to take the lead. Pereira recorded his second hit of the day and Narvaez received an intentional walk to get aboard. A double steal sent both runners moving and another error from Red Wing’s catcher Millas allowed Pereira to go home. Then Taylor Trammell notched his first hit and RBI as a RailRider for their sixth run of the game.

In the eighth inning, Yerry De Los Santos came on to pitch. He struck out the first batter he faced but gave up a walk and a single to put runners on. Phil Bickford (S, 3) got a pair of outs to strand them and then went 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the contest.