Wilkes-Barre Area and Holy Redeemer each landed second seeds for the District 2 boys volleyball playoffs, which get underway Wednesday and conclude with a doubleheader at Scranton High School May 23.

Delaware Valley is the top seed in Class 3A. The Warriors, a Lackawanna League team in other sports, play in the Wyoming Valley Conference in volleyball and lacrosse and completed the season as undefeated champions.

Wilkes-Barre Area (12-3 overall) is one of two WVC teams to win a set against Delaware Valley (12-3) this season.

Holy Redeemer (14-2) took Delaware Valley to five sets and last week became the only team to beat Blue Ridge, the Lackawanna League champion, which is 16-1 and holds the top seed in the Class 2A tournament.

Wilkes-Barre Area has a bye into the May 20 semifinals where it will play the winner of Wednesday’s match between sixth-seeded Wyoming Valley West (2-9) and third-seeded Hazleton Area (8-4) in a doubleheader at Delaware Valley. The host Warriors will face the winner of Wednesday’s match between Scranton (3-8) and Abington Heights (9-6).

Berwick (8-5) is at Dallas (12-5) in the only Class 2A quarterfinal scheduled for Wednesday.

The remainder of the Class 2A quarterfinals will be played Thursday with Holy Redeemer hosting seventh-seeded West Scranton (7-5), sixth-seeded Crestwood (9-6) playing at third-seeded Mountain View (13-5) and Forest City (5-5) at Blue Ridge (16-1).

All of the quarterfinals are scheduled for 6 p.m. starts.

Barring a monumental upset by eighth-seeded Forest City, the Class 2A semifinals will be played in a May 21 doubleheader at Blue Ridge. The Holy Redeemer-West Scranton winner will face the Crestwood-Mountain View winner and the Berwick-Dallas winner will meet the Forest City-Blue Ridge winner.

The championship doubleheader begins with the Class 3A match at 5 p.m. May 23.

Only the winner makes the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament in Class 3A, but both finalists advance in Class 2A.

In addition to being the two league champions and top seeds, Delaware Valley and Blue Ridge are both defending champions.