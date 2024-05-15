🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-4 to the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night. Both teams recorded eleven hits on the evening.

Will Warren and Worcester’s Jason Alexander each set down the side in order in the first with a pair of strikeouts.

In the next frame, the RailRiders took a 1-0 advantage. Taylor Trammell walked and Jeter Downs doubled to put two aboard. An RBI groundout off the bat of Jose Rojas plated the first run.

The WooSox countered smashing three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second.

Everson Periera was quick to follow with a solo shot that travelled 452 feet. It was his 10th of the season.

Worcester got the run right back with a long ball thanks to Enmanuel Valdez. In the fourth, the WooSox tacked on two more with another home run this time off the bat of Mark Contreras making it 6-2.

In the fifth inning, Kevin Smith led off with a double to reach. Caleb Durbin smoked a two-bagger of his own to get his team within three.

Warren began the bottom half allowing a walk and a double to put two on. Clayton Andrews took over with no one out, first getting a groundout and then a sacrifice fly. However two runs scored for a 8-3 Worcester lead.

Andrews held them quiet for two innings and Art Warren for one of his own.

SWB pushed a runner across in the seventh to inch closer. Greg Allen was hit by a pitch for the fourth time this season. Pereira singled for his second hit of the game to push Allen 90 feet from home. Then Rumfield followed with a base knock the opposite way to drive in Allen. It was 8-4 Red Sox.

W. Warren (L, 3-2) finished with four plus innings of work, getting credited with eight runs on nine hits. He struck out six. Opposing starter Alexander (W, 2-3) allowed three runs on five hits, also striking out six. Former Yankee Lucas Lutege tossed two scoreless frames despite the RailRiders attempt to rally in the ninth.

The RailRiders continue their eries at Polar Park on Wednesday with a school day game. Righty Clayton Beeter will get the start against MLB rehabber Garrett Whitlock with the first pitch at 11:15AM. SWB returns home on Tuesday, May 21 against the Syracuse Mets.