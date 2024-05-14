🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West jumped out to a big lead on the way to a 13-1 win in five innings over Tunkhannock in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball Tuesday.

The Spartans finished their season at 9-11 overall. The victory moved them to the third seed in next week’s District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs, although fourth-place Scranton still has a game remaining.

Cole Hospodar had two RBI for Valley West, which led 9-0 after two innings. Dan Escalante and D’vonte Rivers each had a double and single and scored two runs.

Starter Trevor Klem limited Tunkhannock to four hits while striking out six over four innings. Mason Matello pitched a scoreless fifth.

Dallas 6, Lake-Lehman 1

Gavin Adamski and Zach Paczewski drove in two runs each as Dallas defeated rival Lake-Lehman.

Dallas finished the regular season at 16-4 and will be the top seed in next week’s District 2 Class 4A playoffs. Lehman finished 9-11. The Black Knights will be either the fourth or fifth seed in Class 3A depending on the outcome of other games.

Lehman held a 1-0 lead after four innings as Chris Sholtis drove in Scott Egbert in the third inning.

Dallas took the lead with two runs in the fifth and scored four more times in the sixth.

Paczewski finished 2-for-4 with a triple. Adamski, Connor Healey and Jack Leandri had singles to account for the other hits.

Dallas’ Dom Zanagardi pitched a complete game, surrendering four hits and striking out five.

Egbert had a double for Lehman. Sam Finarelli, Will Jenkins and Jake Evans all had singles.

Shenandoah Valley 6, MMI Prep 1

MMI Prep finished with just three hits in a non-conference loss to Shenandoah Valley.

Zach Yenchko had a triple for MMI. John Drobnock had a double and knocked in the Preppers’ only run in the fourth inning. Andy Burns singled for the other hit.

Central Columbia 15, Nanticoke Area 0

Central Columbia ended the game after three innings by scoring eight times in the third. The Blue Jays finished with 12 hits.

Nanticoke Area was held to a lone single by Ricky Weihbrecht. The Trojans finish up their regular season with road games with Hanover Area and Tunkhannock the next two days.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Williamsport 7, Holy Redeemer 6

Williamsport tied the game in the seventh and then won it in the 10th inning with two runs.

Anne Carter had a big day at the plate for Redeemer. She had a triple, double, single and three runs scored. Mary Lombardi was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Abby Williams doubled and scored a run. Zoe Pecuch had two singles.

Brenna Beck homered for Williamsport.

North Pocono 10, Northwest 5

Jenna Robaczewski had a home run and two RBI for Northwest in its road loss to North Pocono.

Ava Ruckle was 2-for-4 for the Rangers with a double and two RBI. Callie Moyer had two singles.

Ellie Ambrosechia was 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI for North Pocono.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 19, Tunkhannock 1

The top-seeded Comets opened the District 2 Class 2A playoffs with a quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Tunkhannock.

Hannah Ziegler had five goals, three assists and 15 draw controls for Crestwood. Jordan Andrews had four goals and three assists. Jackie Gallagher added three goals and two assists. Addison Knorr had two goals. Morgan Koons made five saves.

Crestwood (16-3) will host the Wyoming Area at Scranton Prep winner in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Harley Appleby scored off an assist by Kayla Griffin for Tunkhannock, which ended its season at 7-9.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wyo. Valley West 13, Tunkhannock 1 (5 inn.)

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers ss`4`2`2`0

Escalante 3b`3`2`2`1

Davis 2b`1`0`0`1

Ruddy cf`2`2`1`0

Richards cf`1`0`0`1

Dubaskas lf`1`2`1`0

Fetko rf`3`2`0`1

Staron rf`0`0`0`0

Hospodar 2b`3`1`1`2

Oppelt 2b`0`0`0`0

Giza 1b`2`1`0`1

Ragukas 1b`0`0`0`0

Klosko c`1`0`0`0

Craig c`0`0`0`0

Harcher dh`2`1`0`1

Totals`23`13`7`8

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley ss`3`0`1`0

Parr c`2`0`0`0

Gregory 3b`3`0`0`0

Spudis cf`3`0`0`0

Dominick dh-p`2`1`0`0

Kozlansky 1b`1`0`1`0

Poepperling 2b`1`0`0`0

Welles 2b`1`0`1`0

Airgood rf`2`0`1`1

Mislevt lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`1`4`1

Wyo. Valley West`630`22 — 13

Tunkhannock`000`10 — 1

2B — Rivers, Escalante.

Wyo. Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Klem (W)`4`4`1`0`1`6

Matello`1`0`0`0`1`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paxton (L)`0.1`2`6`2`1`0

Dominick`4.2`4`7`2`4`2

Dallas 6, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

T.Evans ss`2`0`0`0

Sholtis rf`3`0`0`1

Finarelli 1b`3`0`1`0

Jenkins c`3`0`1`0

Naugle p-lf`1`0`0`0

Plummer dh`2`0`0`0

J.Evans`1`0`1`0

S.Smith lf-3b`2`0`0`0

Ellis p`0`0`0`0

Jones 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Voelker 3b`1`0`0`0

Egbert 2b`2`1`1`0

Morris cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`4`1

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Coyne cf`1`2`0`0

Tirpak cf`0`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`4`2`2`2

Adamski c`2`0`1`2

Geskey rf`4`0`0`0

Sakulich rf`0`0`0`0

Healey 3b`2`0`1`0

Zangardi p`3`0`0`0

Tinner 1b`2`0`0`0

Rischawy lf`2`1`0`0

Leandri 2b`2`1`1`1

Totals`22`6`5`5

Lake-Lehman`001`000`0 — 1

Dallas`000`024`x — 6

2B — Egbert. 3B — Paczewski.

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Naugle`3.1`1`0`0`5`3

Ellis (L)`2.1`2`5`5`2`2

Jones`0.1`2`1`1`0`1

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Zangardi (W)`7`4`1`1`2`5

Shenandoah Valley 6, MMI Prep 1

Shen. Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Maksimik ss`5`1`1`0

Najda c`1`2`0`0

Knittle rf`1`0`0`0

Matta 1b`1`0`0`1

McCole 1b-rf`4`0`1`0

Burke cf`4`0`2`1

Ryan p-3b`3`1`1`1

Karosas lf`4`0`0`0

Monaghan 2b`1`1`0`0

Boris 3b-rf`3`1`1`0

Lutz rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`6`6`3

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`2`0`1`0

Skuba cf`2`0`0`0

Yenchko lf`4`1`1`0

Pantages cf`3`0`0`0

Williams p-3b`3`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b`2`0`1`1

Horvat 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Lispi rf`2`0`0`0

Frask`1`0`0`0

Lutz 2b`2`0`0`0

Rodriguez 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`3`1

Shenandoah Valley`101`300`1 — 6

MMI Prep`000`100`0 — 1

2B — Ryan, Drbonock. 3B — Yenchko.

Shen. Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ryan (W)`5`2`1`0`3`8

McCole`2`1`0`0`4`1

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`4`4`5`3`5`2

Horvat`3`2`1`0`1`2

Cent. Columbia 15, Nanticoke Area 0 (3 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

E.Ball cf-p`1`0`0`0

Skordansky 3b-2b`2`0`0`0

Wozniak ss`1`0`0`0

Miller p-1b`2`0`0`0

Shemanski c`2`0`0`0

Stachowiak 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Hull lf`0`0`0`0

Krashnak lf`0`0`0`0

Weihbrecht dh`2`0`1`0

Martinez 2b`1`0`0`0

Beggs 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`13`0`1`0

Central Col.`AB`R`H`BI

Kocher cf`3`0`0`0

Fester 3b`3`3`3`0

Dolak ph`0`1`0`0

Sarisky c`2`3`2`2

Woodring ph`1`0`0`0

Costa p`0`0`0`0

Hons dh`3`2`1`4

Strap ph`1`0`1`1

Day 3b`3`0`0`0

Smith rf`2`1`1`1

Zeoloff 1b`3`1`2`2

Hoster lf`2`2`1`0

Switzer 2b`2`1`1`1

Kishbaugh ph`1`1`0`0

Totals`26`15`12`11

Nanticoke Area`000 — 0

Central Columbia`348 — 15

2B — Fester, Sarisky. HR — Hons.

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Miller (L)`2`7`7`5`0`0

Stachowiak`0.2`3`6`5`2`2

E.Ball`0.0`2`2`0`2`0

Central Col.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Costa (W)`4`1`0`0`2`7

H.S. SOFTBALL

Williamsport 7, Holy Redeemer 6 (10 inn.)

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Robinson p`5`0`2`1

Volman 3b`4`0`1`1

Livermore cf`5`1`1`0

Robertson 2b`5`1`1`1

Beck ss`5`2`2`2

McAnelly c`4`0`0`0

Kinley lf`4`1`0`0

Harrison rf`4`0`0`0

Cox 1b`3`1`1`0

Stahl cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`7`8`5

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Genovese c`6`0`1`0

Pecuch 3b`5`0`2`0

Boylan cf`6`0`1`0

Williams ss`5`1`1`0

Gryboski 1b`4`1`1`0

Carter p`5`3`3`1

Hayden rf`4`1`0`1

Stetz-Madden 2b`5`0`1`0

Lombardi lf`4`0`4`2

Totals`44`6`14`4

Williamsport`001`300`100`2 — 7

Holy Redeemer`010`301`000`1 — 6

2B — Robertson, Robinson, Livermore, Carter, Williams. 3B — Carter. HR — Beck.

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Robinson (W)`10`14`5`1`3`3

Holy Redemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`10`8`6`3`2`8

North Pocono 10, Northwest 5

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Hermanofski 2b`2`1`0`0

Moyer 1b`4`1`2`0

Diltz 3b`4`0`0`0

Bowman cf`3`2`1`0

Miller lf`3`0`1`1

Ruckle ss`4`0`2`2

Robaczewski p`4`1`1`2

Gunther c`3`0`1`0

Nevel dp`3`0`1`0

Everett rf/fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`5`9`5

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Mastillo ss`4`2`3`2

Charles cf`4`1`1`0

Bell 2b`4`2`1`0

Ambrosechia 3b`4`2`4`2

Lynch 1b`4`0`1`1

Tanifield c`4`1`3`1

H.Keaton dp`2`0`0`0

Franklin 3b`1`0`0`0

Dymek lf`4`1`1`0

Battle 2b`4`1`1`0

H.Keaton 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`10`14`6

Northwest`021`000`2 — 5

North Pocono`301`312`x — 10

2B — Ambrosechia 3, Ruckle. HR — Robaczewski.

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Robaczewski (L)`6`14`10`6`1`2

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Franklin (W)`7`9`5`5`4`11