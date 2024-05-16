🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered, doubled and drove in three runs, unbeaten Ranger Suárez became the first eight-game winner in the majors and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Cristian Pache added two RBIs for Philadelphia, which has won three straight against the Mets and 16 of 19 overall to improve baseball’s best record to 31-13.

J.D. Martinez homered late for the struggling Mets, who have lost five of six and dropped 11 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East.

Suárez (8-0) lowered his ERA to 1.37, allowing four hits and two unearned runs in five innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Harper returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against the Mets in New York with a migraine. The two-time NL MVP showed no ill effects in the first inning when he hit a solo shot to the opposite field in left-center off Joey Lucchesi (0-1) to tie it 1-all.

BREWERS 10, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE — William Contreras went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and hit one of Milwaukee’s five homers off Martín Pérez in a blowout of Pittsburgh.

The NL Central-leading Brewers won two of three from the Pirates before beginning a season-long, nine-game trip Friday at Houston. The Brewers also will visit Miami and Boston before coming back home May 27 for a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs that marks ex-Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 2

BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Baltimore a victory over Toronto, enabling the Orioles — yet again — to avoid a sweep.

Baltimore split the two-game set with the Blue Jays — the middle game Tuesday was rained out — and has now gone 105 straight regular-season series of at least two decisions without being swept. That’s tied for the third-longest run in major league history.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON — Yandy Díaz snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and Tampa Bay held off Boston.

Taj Bradley (1-1) pitched five solid innings in his second major league start this year, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

CUBS 7, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA — Javier Assad pitched six shutout innings and Chicago avoided its first sweep of the season by beating Atlanta.

Assad (4-0) allowed just four hits and walked one while matching a season high with seven strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 1.49 through nine starts.

WHITE SOX 2, NATIONALS 0

CHICAGO — Korey Lee went 3 for 3 with an RBI, Garrett Crochet tossed five scoreless innings and Chicago topped Wasington for a second straight win.

Tommy Pham and Andrew Benintendi each singled and doubled for last-place Chicago. Pham drove in the White Sox’s first run as they won their second straight series and improved to 11-8 since a 3-22 start to the season. It was the White Sox’s second consecutive shutout of Washington after a 4-0 win over the Nationals in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, REDS 1

PHOENIX — Brandon Pfaadt threw seven stellar innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth and Arizona beat Cincinnati.

The D-backs took two of three in the series and five of six from the Reds this season.

MARLINS 2, TIGERS 0

DETROIT — Bryan De La Cruz homered, Trevor Rogers pitched five scoreless innings and Miami beat Detroit.

Miami (13-32) has won two straight and three of four after a four-game losing streak. They shut out the Tigers on Tuesday and Wednesday to win the three-game series.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 2

SEATTLE — Ty France homered for the second time in three games, Bryan Woo allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his first win and Seattle beat Kansas City.

The Mariners took two of three from the Royals and have won eight of their last nine series. Seattle will head out on a key 10-game road trip on the East Coast four games above .500 and leading the AL West.

ROCKIES 8, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO — Austin Gomber allowed two hits in six innings, Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck homered and Colorado beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep with their seventh straight victory.

Gomber (1-2) struck out five and walked two before three relievers finished a four-hitter. It was the first time last-place Colorado (15-28), which has won six road games all season, swept a three-game set in San Diego since 2013.