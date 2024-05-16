🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles are hitting the road early and often this season.

Five of their first seven games in 2024 will take place beyond Lincoln Financial Field, the NFL revealed in its leaguewide, regular-season schedule release on Wednesday. That includes the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, in which Philly is officially the home team.

In February, the NFL declared that the Eagles would open their season in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 6, marking the league’s first game in South America. That game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Philadelphia time.

After two long flights, the Eagles will have 10 days to recover ahead of their Monday night home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16 in Week 2. Game coverage by ESPN will include former Eagles center Jason Kelce, whom the network officially announced on Tuesday would be joining its Monday Night Football pregame show as a studio analyst.

New Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to face the Eagles in prime time for a third straight Week 2 game. The Eagles continue their NFC South slate in Weeks 3 and 4 with their first two official road games of the season on Sept. 22 against the New Orleans Saints and Sept. 29 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m., representing two of six contests that are slated for that time slot. Last season, the Eagles had only three 1 p.m. games all season long. The Eagles then head into a Week 5 bye, which is the earliest break that the team has had since 2016 (Week 4).

After the bye, the Eagles return home for the first time since Week 2 to face the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13 (1 p.m.) before shipping out once more to play their first NFC East opponent, the New York Giants, on Oct. 20 (1 p.m.). That contest will be running back Saquon Barkley’s first visit to MetLife Stadium after spending six seasons with the Giants and signing with the Eagles in free agency this offseason.

Unlike last season when the Eagles had a mid- to late-season test against a slew of top teams, their most formidable opponents, including the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Dallas Cowboys, are more evenly dispersed throughout the 2024 schedule.

Still, their next stretch is one of their most difficult, beginning with a visit to the Bengals in Week 8 on Oct. 27, continuing with a prime-time home game against former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 3, and finishing with an always-challenging road matchup against the Cowboys on Nov. 10.

The schedule doesn’t get much easier in terms of rest and travel. The Eagles come off that stretch into a short week when they take on No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in a Thursday night game on Nov. 14. Then, they have back-to-back road games in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Los Angeles Rams in prime time on Nov. 24 and the AFC runner-up Ravens on Dec. 1.

The Eagles get a logistical breather when they wrap up their season with four of their last five games at home. They return to the Linc in Week 14 to face the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 8 and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 15, their first true consecutive home games of the season. The Eagles conclude their road schedule with a visit to FedEx Field to play the Commanders in Week 16, then finish out the season with back-to-back games at home against the Cowboys and Giants.

The Eagles are scheduled to play five prime-time games, the same number they were set to have in 2023. They ultimately picked up a sixth last season when their Week 15 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks was flexed to Monday night. Despite the Eagles’ disappointing conclusion to their 11-6 season, the league clearly still sees value in continuing to schedule their games in marquee slots.