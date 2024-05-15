🔊 Listen to this

Ellie Kersey scored seven goals and assisted two more as Wyoming Seminary defeated North Pocono 18-8 Wednesday in a District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinal game.

The second-seeded Blue Knights will play at home in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday against No. 3 Abington Heights. The Comets eliminated Dallas 12-7 on Wednesday.

Sienna Popple had three goals and four assists for Seminary. Kyle Romanchick had three goals and two assists. Violet Coates scored three times and had an assist. Abby Williams scored twice.

Amaya Monacelli scored four goals and added two assists for North Pocono. Ashley Wright had two goals.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Scranton Prep beat No. 5 Wyoming Area 13-6. The Classics will take on top seed Crestwood in the semifinals. The Comets will host the game at 5 p.m. Monday after opening the postseason with a win over Tunkhannock on Tuesday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Hazleton Area advanced in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Wyoming Valley West in the quarterfinals.

The Cougars will play Wilkes-Barre Area at 5 p.m. Monday in a semifinal match at Delaware Valley High School.

Pacing the win were Rafael Chavez (17 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 7 digs, 3 service points), Ronny Rodriguez (31 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs, 7 service points) and Kendrick Ortiz (14 service points, 2 aces, 4 digs, 1 block, 2 assists, 4 kills).

Dallas 3, Berwick 1

The fourth-seeded Mountaineers opened the District 2 tournament with a 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 win against No. 5 Berwick in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Leading the Mounts were Cameron Faux (24 kills, 17 digs, 8 blocks, 3 service points, 1 ace), Carter Brunn (5 aces, 8 service points, 25 kills, 9 digs, 1 block), Christopher Miller (6 service points, 2 kills, 10 digs, 25 assists), Luke Nicolai (25 assists, 4 digs) and Andrew Lisman (10 service points, 4 kills, 7 digs).

Dallas will play the winner of Thursday’s Forest City at Blue Ridge match in the semifinals on Tuesday. The other quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday are West Scranton at Holy Redeemer and Crestwood at Mountain View.

SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 18, Dallas 3

Hazleton Area tore open a one-run game by scoring 10 times in the third inning. The Cougars ended the game in the fourth via the 15-run rule by scoring five more runs.

Olivia Williams was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI for Hazleton Area. Kristina Kupsho tripled and had two RBI. Nancy Major had three RBI. Marissa Hoffman doubled, had an RBI and scored three runs. Kayla Lagowy had two RBI and Sofia Rodgers doubled.

Jordan Porasky had two RBI for Dallas. Lia Riley and Carolyn Comitz each had a double.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 18, Dallas 3 (4 inn.)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Eick 3b`3`0`2`1

Cruz ss`3`0`1`0

Comitz 1b`2`1`1`0

Maier cf`2`1`0`0

Porasky`2`0`1`2

Emma 2b`2`0`1`0

Atherholt rf`2`0`0`0

Smacchi lf`2`0`0`0

Riley c`2`1`1`0

Totals`20`3`7`3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Lagowy ss`4`3`2`2

Klesh 1b`4`2`0`1

Hoffman c`2`3`1`1

Major dp`2`2`1`3

Williams cf`4`3`3`4

Mummey 3b`3`0`1`1

Kupsho`1`0`1`2

Tito 2b`3`2`2`0

Flaim lf`2`1`1`1

Van Blargan`1`0`1`0

Rodgers rf`1`1`1`0

Jones`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`18`14`15

Dallas`002`1 — 3

Hazleton Area`21(10)`5 — 18

2B — Riley, Comitz, Rodgers, Hoffman. 3B — Williams, Kupsho.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Berecin (L)`2.1`7`9`7`2`1

Davidson`1.1`7`9`9`4`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Almeida (W)`4`7`3`3`0`1