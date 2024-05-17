🔊 Listen to this

North Pocono scored in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 2-1 victory Thursday over Pittston Area in a non-conference softball game, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season.

Pittston Area finished the regular season at 16-1 and will be the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs. North Pocono finished 15-5 and will be either the second or third seed in Class 4A.

Pittston Area scored its only run on a solo homer by Gianna Adams in the third inning. She had two of her team’s five hits. Gabby Gorzkowski had a double and single and Lili Hintze had a single.

Adams struck out 16. North Pocono pitcher Amelia Bell had 12 strikeouts.

Holy Redeemer 6, Western Wayne 0

Anne Carter struck out nine and Abby Williams drove in three runs as Holy Redeemer capped its regular season with a non-conference win.

The Royals (12-8) will be the third seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. Western Wayne (7-12) will slot in as either the fifth or sixth seed.

Williams had a triple and double. Bella Boylan doubled and had two RBI. Carter also contributed an RBI.

Berwick 3, Crestwood 2

Berwick scored in the bottom of the seventh to edge Crestwood.

Gabby Starr and Emma Welsh each had an RBI for Berwick. Casey Carro had a double and single and scored twice. Welsh and Alyssa Lewis also finished with two hits apiece.

Alexa Toniatti tripled and had Crestwood’s only RBI. Ella Richards and Allison Babula each had a double.

Crestwood finished its regular season at 6-14 and will be the sixth seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs. Berwick (14-6) will be the fourth seed in Class 4A and finishes its season with a game with Hazleton Area on Friday.

BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 1, Tunkhannock 0

Derek Miller drove in the game’s only run in the fifth inning as Nanticoke Area edged Tunkhannock.

Brandon Wozniak pitched 2.2 innings of relief for the win. Miller tossed the final inning for the save. Along with starter Chet Beggs, the three pitchers held Tunkhannock to two hits.

Serafino Raggi had a double for Nanticoke Area, which finished with four hits.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, West Scranton 0

Holy Redeemer swept West Scranton 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal match.

Leading the Royals were Joshua Rocha (13 kills, 4 points, 1 assist), Johnnathan Rocha (9 kills, 2 blocks),

Mike Dubaskas (6 kills, 6 blocks) and Donato Strish (13 points, 1 assists, 3 digs).

Jose Benitez (4 kills), Jacob Muracco (3 kills) and Jonathan Camacho (5 assists) paced the Invaders.

COLLEGES

MEN’S TRACK

Billings paces Misericordia

Richard Billings won at 200m to lead Misericordia to a ninth-place finish at the AARTFC Championships at Cortland.

Billings ran 21.36 to help the Cougars compile 27 points to finish ninth of 44 teams.

Stephen Rowley (31:03) finished second at 10,000m and Matthieu Brunelle set a school record (7.18m) while finishing third in the long jump.

Dylan Blackwell, Billings, Jacob Hunter and Jarod Cipriano (42.01) were sixth in the 4×100 and Owen McGuffey set a school record (15.21) while finishing ninth in the 110m hurdles.

WOMEN’S TRACK

Snyder leads Misericordia

Alexandra Snyder won the javelin to lead Misericordia at the AARTFC Championships at Cortland.

Snyder (37.54) helped the Cougars finished tied for 11th in the 43-team field with 22 points.

Valerie Badger added a seventh-place finish in the javelin. Grace Gallagher (37:30) was third at 10,000m.

Kristin Gallagher (2:17.24) finished sixth at 800m while Grace Morningstar was eighth.

H.S. SOFTBALL

North Pocono 2, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams p`3`1`2`1

Roman rf`4`0`0`0

Mehal dp`4`0`0`0

Antal lf`3`0`0`0

Herbert ss`4`0`0`0

Gorzkowski 1b`4`0`2`0

To.Stephenson 3b`3`0`0`0

Colleran ph`1`0`0`0

Long 2b`3`0`0`0

Hintze cf`3`0`1`0

Totals`32`1`5`1

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Mastillo ss`4`0`0`0

Charles cf`4`1`1`0

Bell p`4`0`1`0

Ambrosechia 3b`3`1`2`0

Lynch 2b`3`0`1`1

Tanfield c`3`0`0`0

Forgione dp`2`0`0`0

Franklin ph`1`0`1`0

Charles pr`0`0`0`0

Dymek lf`1`0`0`0

Zangardi ph`1`0`0`0

Battle rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`29`2`7`1

Pittston Area`001`000`00 — 1

North Pocono`000`100`01 — 2

2B — Hintze, Gorzkowski. HR — Adams.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (L)`7`7`2`1`1`16

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bell (W)`8`5`1`1`2`12

Holy Redeemer 6, Western Wayne 0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Genovese c`3`1`1`0

Pecuch 3b`3`1`0`0

Boylan cf`4`3`3`2

Gryboski 1b`4`1`0`0

Williams ss`3`0`2`3

Carter p`4`0`0`1

Stetz-Madden 2b`2`0`0`0

Hayden rf`1`0`1`0

Pius`1`0`0`0

Brill`0`0`0`0

Lombardi lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`7`6

Western Wayne`AB`R`H`BI

Romanowski c`4`0`2`0

Palmer 2b`1`0`0`0

Wargo p`3`0`1`0

Mistishin ss`3`0`1`0

Desterfano 1b`3`0`0`0

Graboske 3b`2`0`0`0

Kotchesse lf`2`0`0`0

Ochlan lf`1`0`0`0

Nunez rf`1`0`0`0

Kidder rf`2`0`0`0

Carroll cf`3`0`1`0

Totals`25`0`5`0

Holy Redeemer`011`030`1 — 6

Western Wayne`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Williams, Boyland. 3B — Williams.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`7`5`0`0`3`9

Western Wayne`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wargo (L)`7`7`6`6`3`3

Berwick 3, Crestwood 2

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`0`1`0

Snyder c`3`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`3`1`1`0

Toniatti 1b`3`0`2`1

Mendrzycki rf`3`0`0`0

Richards cf`3`1`1`0

Lenahan p`3`0`0`0

Stahlnecker 3b`3`0`1`0

Martinez 3b`0`0`0`0

Mitchell lf`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`2`7`1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis lf-ss`3`1`2`0

Carro cf-lf`3`2`2`0

Starr p-cf`2`0`1`1

Welsh c`4`0`2`1

Brown ss-p`2`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

Yankowsky 3b`3`0`1`0

Hunter 2b`3`0`1`0

Siegel rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`9`2

Crestwood`110`000`0 — 2

Berwick`001`010`1 — 3

2B — Richards, Babula, Carro. 3B — Toniatti.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`6.1`9`3`3`4`6

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr`1.2`5`2`1`0`0

Brown (W)`6.2`2`0`0`0`3

H.S. BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 1, Tunkhannock 0

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

E.Ball cf`2`1`0`0

Skordensky 3b`1`0`0`0

Wozniak 3b-p`4`0`1`0

Miller 1b-p`4`0`1`1

Shemanski c`2`0`0`0

Stachowiak lf-1b`4`0`0`0

Weichbrecht dh`2`0`1`0

Martinez 2b`0`0`0`0

Beggs p-lf`2`0`0`0

Stout of`1`0`0`0

D.Ball lf`0`0`0`0

Raggi rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley ss`3`0`1`0

Parr c`3`0`1`0

Gregory 3b`2`0`0`0

Spudis lf-p`3`0`0`0

Dominick 3b`3`0`0`0

Kozlansky p-cf`2`0`0`0

Wells 2b`2`0`0`0

Poepperling`3`0`0`0

Mislevy`3`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`2`0

Nanticoke Area`000`010`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Raggi.

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beggs`3.1`2`0`0`3`3

Wozniak (W)`2.2`0`0`0`0`5

Miller (S)`1.0`0`0`0`0`3

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kozlansky (L)`5.1`4`1`1`3`4

Spudis`1.2`0`0`0`3`2