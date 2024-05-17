🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia baseball team rallied from two runs down to pick up a 5-2 victory over St. John Fisher on Friday morning in the opening game of the NCAA Baseball Regional Championships.

The Cougars will advance to the winner’s bracket final on Saturday at noon. The whole regional is being hosted at Misericordia’s Tambur Field.

St. John Fisher took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on three straight hits. The Cardinals held Misericordia to just one walk and no hits over the first five innings.

Misericordia finally broke out in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to take the lead. Runs were driven in by Joe Comins, Jason Sanfilippo and Brooks Kanwisher.

Connor Maryniak, who scored the Cougars’ first run in the seventh, launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning to provide some insurance for Misericordia.

Joe Valenti earned the win on the mound for Misericordia, throwing seven innings and not allowing a run after the first inning. Matt Lanzendorfer threw two perfect innings to earn the save, striking out three.

The Cougars will face Keystone College at Tambur Field on Saturday in the winner’s bracket final. Keystone won its opening round game 10-5 over Middlebury College.