The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 9-8 to the Worcester Red Sox in a back-and-forth contest. Two players had three-knock nights as the team racked up 13 total hits.

Bobby Dalbec cranked a two-run homer off of Edgar Barclay for a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The RailRiders countered immediately batting through the order with a five-run second. Oscar González and Jose Rojas roped back-to-back singles to get aboard. Jeter Downs followed with a sacrifice fly to score one. Then, Luis Torrens and Kevin Smith smashed run scoring doubles to take a 3-2 advantage. Caleb Durbin and Everson Pereira also had RBI singles to total five runs on a season-high six hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another in the next inning. Again it was a sacrifice fly off the bat of Downs after González tripled to reach.

Worcester got a pair back in the fourth. Eddy Alvarez connected for a two-run knock making it 6-4.

The WooSox tied things up in the following frame. They scored one thanks to Enmanuel Valdez and the other on a bases loaded walk for six runs apiece.

In the seventh, the RailRiders took back the lead. Pereira led off with a double and T.J. Rumfield quickly hit him home. Rojas notched an RBI single for an 8-6 lead.

After stretch time, the home team worked three walks off of Phil Bickford (L, 2-1). A two-run double from former teammate Jamie Westbrook and another RBI from Alvarez put Worcester up 9-8.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre came ready to battle in the ninth inning. Periera reached on an error to put the tying run in scoring position. But former Yankees Lucas Luetge (S, 2) slammed the door shut to get the save.

The RailRiders continue their series at Polar Park on Friday with a 6:05 p.m. start. Righty Cody Poteet is set to make the start.