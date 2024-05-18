🔊 Listen to this

Olivia Williams launched a homer and drove in two runs as the Hazleton Area softball team wrapped up its regular season with a 4-3 win over Berwick on Friday.

Williams drove in two runs, scored once and drew a walk on top of her three hits. Kayla Lagowy had two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Hazleton Area.

Makayla Brown had three hits for Berwick, while also pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts.

Williamsport 7, Tunkhannock 4

Williamsport broke open a tie game with a four-run sixth inning, holding on to beat Tunkhannock.

Abby Robertson had a two-run double to lead the Millionaires. Ashlyn Robinson earned the win in relief, throwing three innings and allowing just two runs.

McKenzie Hannon had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Tunkhannock, while also tossing a complete game on the mound. She struck out 10 and gave up seven runs, with just three of those runs earned; the Tigers defense committed four team errors behind her in the field.

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Lagowy ss`3`2`2`0

Klesh 1b`3`0`1`0

Hoffman c`4`1`1`1

Major`4`0`1`1

Williams cf`3`1`3`2

Mummey 3b`3`0`0`0

Matyas 3b`1`0`0`0

Tito 2b`4`0`2`0

Flaim lf`1`0`0`0

Meyers`1`0`0`0

Rodgers rf`2`0`0`0

Kupsho rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`7`5`4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`0`1`1

Carro lf`4`1`1`0

Starr cf`3`0`2`0

Welsh c`4`1`1`1

Drauschak c`0`0`0`0

Brown p`4`0`3`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`1`1

Yankowsky 3b`4`1`1`0

Hunter 2b`3`0`2`0

Siegel rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`31`3`13`3

Hazleton Area`200`001`1 — 4

Berwick`001`100`1 — 3

2B — Lagowy, Yankowsky, Welsh. HR — Williams.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Almeida (W)`7`13`3`3`2`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`7`11`4`4`2`9

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Robinson cf-p`2`1`0`1

Vollman 3b`2`2`0`0

Beck ss`2`2`1`0

Robertson 2b`4`1`1`2

Livermore p-cf`4`0`1`1

McAnelly c`4`0`1`0

Cox 1b`3`0`0`0

Kinley lf`4`1`1`0

Harrison rf`2`0`0`0

Stahl`1`0`0`0

Totals`28`7`5`4

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

VanNess 3b`3`1`1`0

Karp rf`4`2`1`0

Hannon p`3`0`2`2

Patton ss`4`0`1`1

Kulsicavage cf`4`1`0`0

Kinney lf`4`0`2`0

Milne 3b`3`0`0`0

Waterman 2b`1`0`0`1

Bamberger 1b`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`7`4

Williamsport`102`004`0 — 7

Tunkhannock`000`120`1 — 4

2B — Kinley, Livermore, Robertson.

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Livermore`4`4`2`1`2`2

Robinson (W)`3`3`2`1`0`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (L)`7`5`7`3`4`10