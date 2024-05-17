🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered, Nestor Cortes won for the first time in 5 1/2 weeks and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo and Stanton hit consecutive RBI doubles off starter Mike Clevinger (0-2) in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. New York (31-15) equaled its longest winning streak this season and has won 11 of 13 overall, moving 16 games above .500 for the first time since finishing 99-63 in 2022.

Caleb Ferguson pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to preserve a two-run lead and Clay Holmes worked a hitless ninth for his AL-best 13th save. The closer has not allowed an earned run in 19 appearances this year.

Andrew Vaughn had two RBI singles and leadoff batter Tommy Pham finished with three hits for the White Sox (14-31) in a matchup between the top and bottom teams in the American League.

With a runner on, Pham took a called third strike to end it. Chicago had won two in a row and six of eight.

Both teams were coming off consecutive shutouts. Cortes (2-4) had been the lone weak link in a run of stingy starting pitching by the Yankees, but the crafty left-hander was on his game this time. He struck out six and did not allow an earned run in seven innings of five-hit ball for his first win since April 8 against Miami.

Cortes was 0-3 in his previous four starts and winless in his past six.

New York improved to 35-4 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including the playoffs.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out six over 7 1/3 innings and Philadelphia continued a scorching start with a victory over Washington.

The Phillies needed just 2 hours, 15 minutes in front of another jam-packed crowd of 44,507 to improve to 32-14, the best record in baseball.

Wheeler (5-3) received a rousing standing ovation when he was lifted with one out in the eighth inning. He allowed two runs and threw 104 pitches to win his fifth straight decision. Wheeler improbably went 0-3 over his first four starts — and the Phillies lost all four games — before he resumed his spot as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Wheeler had his seventh quality start of the season and his 71st with the Phillies. Jeff Hoffman worked the ninth for his third save.

RAYS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO — Tyler Alexander took a perfect game bid into the eighth inning before Danny Jansen blooped an opposite-field, one-out single, and Tampa Bay hung on to beat Toronto.

Richie Palacios hit a two-run home run as the Rays built a 4-0 lead and hung on for their 10th win in 14 games.

MARLINS 8, METS 0

MIAMI — Jesús Luzardo and three relievers combined on Miami’s third consecutive shutout, a win over New York.

Miami pitchers extended their scoreless innings streak to 28, three short of the franchise record in April 2004.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA — Matt Waldron struck out a career-high 10 and San Diego bounced back after being swept in the last series with a win over Atlanta. Waldron gave up one run, five hits and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.

Jurickson Profar was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored and Jake Cronenworth was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Padres, who totaled 13 hits (all singles).

ORIOLES 9, MARINERS 2

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson’s fourth leadoff homer of the season sparked a five-run first inning that backed an effective pitching performance by John Means and carried Baltimore past Seattle.

After Henderson’s 13th home run — tied for the major league lead — Baltimore’s next five batters reached base against Bryce Miller (3-4). A throwing error by shortstop Dylan Moore let in a run and Colton Cowser followed a walk with a two-run double down the right-field line.

GUARDIANS 3, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered with two outs in the eighth inning, sending Cleveland to a win over Minnesota in a game featuring the first infield shift violation this season.

Ramírez connected for his 10th homer on a 2-1 pitch from Jhoan Duran (0-1), driving it into the seats in right field to delight a Progressive Field crowd that came out to see Cleveland’s new uniforms and fireworks.

ROYALS 6, ATHLETICS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Ragans allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia homered and Kansas City extended Oakland’s losing streak to a season-high six.

Ragans (3-3) walked two and struck out seven, rebounding from a 9-3 loss at the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed seven runs and eight hits.