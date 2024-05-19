🔊 Listen to this

Top competitors in the Back Mountain Triathlon’s inaugural race — Conrad Goeringer and Alexandra Leandri — had similar advice for new racers — expect the unexpected on race day.

No one believes this more than Eric Shaver. His first attempt at the Half Ironman distance was the Lake Placid 70.3 (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, 13.1 mile run) started with something unpredictable.

“I broke my toe the morning of the race. I had to run/walk the half marathon. Bad races can happen to anybody. (You) have to adapt where you’re at. Think long term.”

Long-term thinking is what produced the resilient triathlete Shaver is today.

His beginnings with the sport started at Dallas High School. Shaver was on the Mountaineers swim team, where he joined initially as a bet. After the two weeks of preseason practice, he realized there was something more to this sport, and he stuck with it for his junior and senior years. When his college of choice, Clarks Summit University, did not have a swim team he began running.

“It started as cardio to lose weight,” he said.

Shaver began to read about Ironman triathletes and was inspired to add cycling to his experience in swimming and running.

“I bought my first bike May of 2016. Did my first race August of 2016 at the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon. I ended up placing eighth,”

Shaver was hooked.

The unfortunate toe incident was Shaver’s first attempt at the Half Ironman distance. He went on to finish the 2017 Lake Placid race, and came back to the same course the following year. Prior to the 2018 Lake Placid race, Shaver finished the Ironman 70.3 Eagleman with a nearly 45 minute improvement in time. Shaver’s proudest moment came with his overall win of the Strive Olympic Triathlon that same year.

Shaver’s rapid rise to the top was not without consequence.

“The sport has ups and downs,” he said.

The 2018 Lake Placid Race left him with a hip injury that took him out of the sport for a few years.

His wife, Natalie Shaver, was a driving force behind Shaver picking up the sport again.

“Running was one of the first things we bonded over when we met, so when I began running again I would always ask him if he wanted to come with me. … I could see the wheels turning in his mind,” she said.

According to her, triathlon training is definitely an obstacle, but one that can be overcome. It’s always good to have a training plan, and a positive training partner.

“He has this ‘embrace the hard parts’ mentality that is very contagious,” Natalie Shaver said. “I also love that I can push myself a little more with him.”

The early alarms are included in the “hard parts.” Shaver wakes up often at 4:30 or 5 a.m., to begin training before his wife, 9-year-old stepson or 1-year-old daughter are awake. Training also doubles as a family outings on the Schuylkill River Trail, with bike trailer attached. Shaver and his wife also alternate long run days.

According to Eric, it’s all about flexibility and communication. A training plan can be modified or a session can be moved indoors. Athletes with coaches should also keep an open line of communication. It is especially helpful when your coach understands the challenges of training around family schedules.

While family and work have taken him from NEPA as a resident, Shaver is enthusiastic that the Back Mountain Triathlon gives him a reason to return to the area and gather with old friends.

“The triathlon community is a tight-knit group in NEPA,” he said.

Shaver credits this community for his ability to integrate into the sport. His first group bike ride was the Monday evening beginner ride at Harveys Lake. The group ride would introduce Shaver to many local triathletes, including John McGurk. Shaver’s first open water swim was with McGurk.

“I basically zig-zagged my way through, chasing him. It made for an interesting swim to say the least. Coming from the pool, finding various plant life floating up to your face is quite the shock,” he said.

McGurk has been Shaver’s triathlon coach since 2016. He, and countless others from the NEPA triathlon community have been influential in Shaver’s growth in the sport. Participating in this year’s Back Mountain Triathlon gives him the opportunity to visit these training partners and friends, whether it’s seeing Eric Schall swimming laps, running with Jamie Barker or bumping into Dave Bass biking up Sordoni Hill.

Shaver has experienced the highs and lows of triathlon. So how would he feel about his kids choosing the sport one day?

“I’d be absolutely ecstatic.”

Shaver’s stepson will be competing this year in the IronKnight triathlon in Landsdale. While he is cautious about over-influencing his kids’ athletic decisions, Shaver will be there every step of the way to provide advice and help locate the resources needed to achieve their goals. To him, the future of triathlon is bright.

Both Shaver and his wife will be competing in the Back Mountain Triathlon this year alongside many of their local friends.

Hopefully, with all toes intact.