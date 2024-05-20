🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday.

The RailRiders won the first game 6-3, but dropped the second 3-1. The team is now tied with Omaha for first place in the International League.

The RailRiders won the first game of the doubleheader thanks to six runs on eleven hits.

Although Worcester got a run in the first, SWB popped two in the second. After Everson Pereira and Jose Rojas had back-to-back hits to reach, Luis Torrens laced a two-run single to take the lead. The WooSox quickly tied things up in the bottom half on a wild pitch.

In the top of the fourth, again Pereira and Rojas recorded hits to reach. Oscar Gonzalez had a run scoring single and Luis Torrens sent home another. Then, Greg Allen was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Josh VanMeter doubled to center field to drive him home for a 5-2 advantage.

After Cody Poteet issued a pair of walks in the fourth, a base hit to right from Eddy Alvarez looked like it would score a pair. Although one run crossed, an outfield assist from Caleb Durbin got a runner at third to end the frame.

The RailRiders added one more for a 6-3 lead in the sixth. Rojas smoked his 9th home run of the season 429-feet to right field.

Cody Morris (W, 3-0) pitched an inning and a third of scoreless work, striking out three. Ron Marinaccio (S, 2) finished the last 1.2 frames without allowing a baserunner.

In the second game, Yoendrys Gómez (L, 0-2) faced the minimum during the first two innings and did not allow a hit until the third inning.

By then, the RailRiders had a one-run advantage courtesy of Carlos Narvaez. The righty rocketed his fourth home run of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Worcester countered in the fourth with a home run off the bat of Nathan Hickey to make it one apiece. After Bobby Dalbec doubled, former RailRider Jamie Westbrook followed with two-bagger of his own for a 2-1 score.

Oddanier Mosqueda entered in the fourth allowing a run on a walk and two hits. Alex Mauricio took over with two on and two out getting a ground ball to end the inning.

SWB got runners aboard in the 5th, 6th, and 7th but could not drive anyone across the plate for a 3-1 loss.

The RailRiders returns home on Tuesday, May 21 to take on the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is slated for 6:05PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.