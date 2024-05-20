🔊 Listen to this

Penn State Wrestler Tyler Kasaka instructs a pair of wrestlers during a free wrestling clinic on Sunday.

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks is greeted by the 200-plus wrestlers at a free wrestling clinic at Pittston Area High School on Sunday. Brooks will wrestler for Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

Trey Sanders, 8, flips Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett as he works on a move during the wrestling clinic at Pittston High School on Sunday. The free clinic was hosted by theLehigh Valley Health Network’s Impact Athlete program.

Zoey Hearst, 13, of Abington Heights, is taken down by Martyna Bonning ,of Woming Area, during a free wrestling clinic Sunday at Pittston Area High School.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Impact Athlete program hosted a wrestling clinic at Pittston Area High School on Sunday, featuring wrestlers from Penn State.

Among those on hand were Aaron Brooks and Tyler Kasak.

Brooks is a four-time national champion at Penn State and will represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Kasak, a freshman at Penn State, won a state title wrestling for Bethlehem Catholic High School in Bethlehem.

The free clinic was open to boys and girls in second through 11th grade.

TheLehigh Valley Health Network’s Impact Athletes are professional and collegiate athletes who want to unite, inspire and lead the youth in our community.

With a majority of Impact Athletes being a product of local high schools, youth are inspired by what hard work and dedication can achieve. Through free sports clinics and speaking engagements, the community’s youth are united by meaningful impact of role models who desire to give back.