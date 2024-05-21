🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — After a bit of a sluggish start to Monday’s semifinal contest with Scranton Prep, the Crestwood girls lacrosse team needed a spark.

Enter sophomore Jordan Andrews, who came out of halftime with enough gas to power the Comets to a fourth straight appearance in the District 2 Class 2A finals.

Andrews had five goals, including three in a row right out of halftime, as Crestwood ran away from the Classics with a strong second half, winning the game 14-7 on their home turf.

Playing in a playoff environment without leading scorer Gia Caporuscio, the Comets had a bit of trouble finding their rhythm in the first half, leaning on their defense and some long possessions to keep even with Scranton Prep.

Andrews had a quiet first half right until the end: she knotted the game at 4 with an unassisted goal just 37 seconds before the whistle.

She would add three more goals in a five-minute stretch coming out of halftime, helping the Comets finally wrestle control of the game away from Prep.

“I think it made my confidence go up, and my level of nervousness dropped,” Andrew said, referring to the first-half goal that opened up her scoring. “It let me open up and be more comfortable, and it definitely helped us.”

Andrews would add one more score in the closing seconds of the game, the capper on a second half that saw Crestwood outscore Prep 10-3 to turn a close game into a comfortable one for the Comets.

“She [Andrews] brings up the tempo of the attack, which is a gap that we’ve had for a little while,” said Crestwood head coach Russ Kile. “It’s nice to throw in that speed, it definitely adds a nice complexion to the attack.”

Jackie Gallagher and Hannah Ziegler each scored four goals for Crestwood, with Gallagher reaching the career 100-point milestone on an assist in the fourth quarter. Comets goalie Morgan Koons reached a milestone of her own, with the third of her five saves putting her over the 500-save mark for her career.

Ziegler didn’t just help her team with the goal-scoring, but her work at the draw control circle in the second half allowed the Comets to control the ball and keep Prep’s dangerous attackers from getting too much action. Ziegler came away from the game with 11 draw controls in total.

“The first half was a little rough, but we came back and figured out what we needed to do,” Ziegler said. “I couldn’t do it without my team and without my coaches…it’s really exciting.”

McKenna Toolan and Grace Kotchick each had three goals to lead Scranton Prep. Goalie Jayna McIntyre made 10 saves.

Crestwood will get to fight for a fourth straight District 2 championship on their own home field on Thursday evening. The Comets will welcome Abington Heights, an 11-7 winner over Wyoming Seminary on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for the Class 2A district title.